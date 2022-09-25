Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
saturdaytradition.com
Tua Tagovailoa stumbles, needs help off field after head slams into turf during Miami Dolphins game
Tua Tagovailoa is coming off of a huge 6-touchdown masterpiece last Sunday for the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, he had to be helped off the field and was taken to the locker room against the Buffalo Bills. On one pass play, Tagovailoa was shoved after releasing the ball. The shove was...
NFL・
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes Deion Sanders will be the next head coach at Auburn
'Deion Sanders to Auburn' is starting to pick up some momentum in the media.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
CBS Sports
Bruce Arians got himself in hot water for sideline conduct vs. Saints; see NFL's letter to former Bucs coach
Old habits die hard, and Bruce Arians will always be B.A. when he's on the sideline. The NFL wrote Arians a letter this week admonishing him for his sideline actions during the Buccaneers' 20-10 win against the Saints. CBS Sports obtained a portion of the letter sent to the former Bucs coach, who now serves as a senior football consultant for the team.
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 program reportedly calls special meeting, likely related to potential firing of head coach
Something is brewing in Georgia Tech’s athletic department. On Sunday, it was reported that the Georgia Tech Athletic Association had called a special meeting to be held on Monday. The meeting is potentially bad news for Yellow Jacket head coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury. At 10-28...
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windmon, MSU Edge, confirms Spartans were caught off guard by Minnesota's game plan
Jacoby Windmon and Michigan State’s defense were blindsided for a second straight week, getting drilled by a balanced Minnesota attack in Week 4. By the time halftime rolled around, the Gophers were up 17-0 and had kept the Spartan defense on the field for a long time. At the...
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
CBS Sports
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Deion Sanders listed as a potential candidate for Georgia Tech vacancy, per analyst
Deion Sanders’ name is being brought about a head coaching vacancy once again. This time it has to do with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets let go of Geoff Collins, and Carl Reed of 247Sports listed some potential replacements for the opening. Sanders was among a number of people who got mentioned for the job.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm includes 10 B1G teams following Week 4
College football bowl projections are getting updated coming out of Week 4, and CBS Sports expert Jerry Palm is now predicting double-digit B1G teams to be playing in the postseason. The most recent addition to Palm’s projections is Rutgers. In spite of a 27-10 loss to Iowa over the weekend,...
Saints Sunday Morning Injury Updates Vs. Panthers | Week 3
An injury update on New Orleans Saints players hours before their Week 3 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers.
Comments / 0