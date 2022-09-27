ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train

ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Chicago police are looking for two people in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line Sunday.

The offender approached a passenger on the Red Line train near the 95/Dan Ryan stop around 2:45 a.m. and took the victim's money and a beverage. When the victim tried to retrieve their money, the offender struck the passenger in the head with a bottle.

CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (312) 745-4443 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com

Jessica Patrick
3d ago

I wonder if the person who wrote this even knows the L stations because there's no 85th/ Dan Ryan station. It goes from 79th, 87th then 95th

Police Blotter: Customer pepper sprays McDonald's employee

A McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after a customer pepper sprayed her in the face at 11:16 p.m., Sept. 20. The employee was working the drive thru at the McDonalds, 111 Madison St., when a female customer reportedly became upset and discharged the pepper spray at the employee. The victim was transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
