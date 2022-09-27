Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train

Chicago police are looking for two people in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line Sunday.

The offender approached a passenger on the Red Line train near the 95/Dan Ryan stop around 2:45 a.m. and took the victim's money and a beverage. When the victim tried to retrieve their money, the offender struck the passenger in the head with a bottle.

CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.