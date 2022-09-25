ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

visitmysmokies.com

New Attraction Now Open at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge

The Mountain Mile is continuing to grow, this time with a fun attraction that will challenge your mind and problem-solving skills. Escapology is a fun interactive escape game where you will try to solve an array of puzzles and mysteries in order to “escape” the room in only one hour. Here is everything you need to know about the newest attraction at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Sevierville, TN
Government
City
Sevierville, TN
Sevierville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road

CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

3-legged cat needing a good home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee

Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
SEVIERVILLE, TN
