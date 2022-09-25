The Mountain Mile is continuing to grow, this time with a fun attraction that will challenge your mind and problem-solving skills. Escapology is a fun interactive escape game where you will try to solve an array of puzzles and mysteries in order to “escape” the room in only one hour. Here is everything you need to know about the newest attraction at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge:

PIGEON FORGE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO