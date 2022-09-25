Read full article on original website
Related
Pigeon Forge Winterfest to expand to Riverwalk nature trail with 20 new light displays
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee. Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the...
visitmysmokies.com
New Attraction Now Open at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge
The Mountain Mile is continuing to grow, this time with a fun attraction that will challenge your mind and problem-solving skills. Escapology is a fun interactive escape game where you will try to solve an array of puzzles and mysteries in order to “escape” the room in only one hour. Here is everything you need to know about the newest attraction at the Mountain Mile in Pigeon Forge:
WBIR
'A fall festival for the ages' | Looking ahead to the Smoky Mountain Homecoming
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Starting on Friday, September 30, the Robert A. Tino gallery will open its grounds for all ages to enjoy. There, people will be able to attend the 17th annual Robert A. Tino Smoky Mountain Homecoming. The fall festival will host more than 50 local artists,...
Hurricane Ian updates, patterns during the week
As Hurricane Ian comes into the eastern side of the nation, the WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team is checking into the tropical storm's patterns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
homecrux.com
Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
wvlt.tv
Community frustrated by closure of remote Monroe County road
CHEROKEE NATIONAL FOREST, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days ago the Cherokee National Forest Forest Service closed North River Road in Monroe County to all traffic. In a Press Release sent to WVLT News, forest service officials site maintenance work as the reason for the closure and said it would be closed from August to January, should work be completed on schedule.
WATE
Knoxville woman receives non-renewal notice after living in apartment for nearly a decade
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crystal Vreux-Gerbier has lived at the Belvedere Avenue apartments for the last nine and a half years, but earlier this month she was told she had 30 days to move out after receiving a non-renewal notice. “I was very surprised,” Vreux-Gerbier said. “I planned on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Get to know Miss Lottie! A stray looking for a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
wvlt.tv
Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wvlt.tv
I-40 W closes in Cocke County due to overturned RV
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overturned RV closed I-40 W in Cocke County, causing backups that span over the North Carolina line. However, it was reopened hours later. The crash was first reported at 8:46 a.m. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said I-40 West was closed at mile marker 449, which is just two miles past the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.
WATE
3-legged cat needing a good home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
Hazzard Fest attracts ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ fans from afar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hazzard Fest, a two-day festival dedicated to the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard”, took place this weekend at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The festival included food, car shows, comedy, wrestling and much more. One of the main attractions of the festival were guest appearances, where attendees could meet some […]
wvlt.tv
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
WATE
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
visitmysmokies.com
Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee
Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
103GBF
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0