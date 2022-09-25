Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
N.J. high school football player airlifted to hospital after suffering apparent spinal injury during game
Aaron Van Trease, a senior football player at St. John Vianney, came out of surgery Saturday morning after sustaining an apparent spinal injury in a Friday night game against Manasquan, according to his head coach. The injury to Van Trease, a quarterback and safety at Vianney, came three plays into...
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
myveronanj.com
2022 BOE Election: The Candidates Respond
Mike Boone, Sara Drappi, Diana Ferrera, Aaron Spiegeland and Denise Verzella are the five candidates running for two seats on the Verona Board of Education on Tuesday, November 6. To help readers to get to know the candidates, listed below in order of their place on the ballot, MyVeronaNJ interviewed...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Friends Star Matthew Perry To Appear at Hyatt in Princeton, NJ
Said in my best Chandler Bing voice, Could I be anymore excited about this? Lol. Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one night only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall. The exclusive event, An...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE
Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
myveronanj.com
Sara Drappi, BOE Candidate 2022
When you talk to prospective voters about what the Board of Education can–and cannot–do, what do you tell them? Simply put: What are the roles and responsibilities of a Board of Education?. The Board of Education is really a governance body. We are involved in policy development and...
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
wrnjradio.com
Threat of storms cause changes to the last day of Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Out of an abundance of caution and due to the predicted thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District has decided to cancel the outdoor vendor market portion of Oktoberfest, according to Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi. Man Skirt, Czig...
Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock
A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
