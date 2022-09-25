ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
myveronanj.com

2022 BOE Election: The Candidates Respond

Mike Boone, Sara Drappi, Diana Ferrera, Aaron Spiegeland and Denise Verzella are the five candidates running for two seats on the Verona Board of Education on Tuesday, November 6. To help readers to get to know the candidates, listed below in order of their place on the ballot, MyVeronaNJ interviewed...
VERONA, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: TWO ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE

Holmdel fire department battled a two alarm blaze on Middle Road yesterday with the assistance of surrounding fire departments in Keyport, Matawan and Union Beach. The rapid intervention team was also called to the scene. photos courtesy KFD, RIT, UBFD,
HOLMDEL, NJ
myveronanj.com

Sara Drappi, BOE Candidate 2022

When you talk to prospective voters about what the Board of Education can–and cannot–do, what do you tell them? Simply put: What are the roles and responsibilities of a Board of Education?. The Board of Education is really a governance body. We are involved in policy development and...
VERONA, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Threat of storms cause changes to the last day of Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Out of an abundance of caution and due to the predicted thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District has decided to cancel the outdoor vendor market portion of Oktoberfest, according to Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi. Man Skirt, Czig...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
EDISON, NJ

