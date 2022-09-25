Read full article on original website
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
12tomatoes.com
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake
That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
How to Make “Cocadas Mexicanas,” an Easy 2-Ingredient Coconut Candy
Crossing the border bridge between Juarez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas, the endless lines of cars are at a standstill. Candy vendors weave between cars with their colorful candy trays, Mexican desserts and bags full of refreshing chopped fruit. This is where I experienced my first cocada. What Are Cocadas?
12tomatoes.com
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Earl Grey Ice Cream with Chocolate Toffee and Shortbread Crumble
If you love nibbling on buttery shortbread cookies with a cup of tea, give this showstopping ice cream a try. It's flavored with Earl Grey tea and vanilla bean. The crushed shortbread and pieces of chocolate-covered toffee take it to the next level, creating a dessert we felt was "absolutely divine" during testing. Make sure to strain the custard base before chilling it, so you can catch any stray bits of egg or tea leaves. To give this ice cream extra pizazz, sprinkle it with a bit of flaky sea salt before serving. You can also enjoy Earl Grey-toffee vibes in this recipe for Sticky Toffee and Earl Grey Pudding from chef Merlin Labron-Johnson.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
recipesgram.com
Tasty Banana Dream Cake
This banana dream cake is so rich, moist and delicious! The taste is a real dream! It is very simple and easy to prepare! So, if you are a banana dessert fan then this cake is the ideal treat for you! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup unsalted butter...
Epicurious
Gâteau Chocolat-Menthe (Chocolate-Mint Cake)
Christophe Michalak is the charismatic star of the Paris gâteau scene. His master-class book, called Michalak Masterbook, is illustrated with rocket ships and the stuff of superhero cartoons—in other words, he plays the boy genius who never grew up. A second look, however, and you’ll discover a true and original talent who owns several of the best pâtisseries in Paris. Much awarded, much lauded, published by no less than Alain Ducasse Édition, Michalak is playful, energetic and ready at every turn to flip an idea. He took Paris by culinary storm with his Gâteau Opéra Menthe. The traditional opéra is composed of several thin layers of almond joconde, steeped in coffee, slathered with coffee buttercream and dark chocolate ganache and glazed with even more chocolate. Michalak replaced the coffee with mint, producing a cake that tastes like the very best version of an After Eight. This is the cake for those of you who keep their freezers stocked with mint-chip ice cream.
thespruceeats.com
Chocolate Pots de Crème
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pots de crème is a French dessert that dates back to the 17th century and translates to "pots of cream" in French. Pots de crème refers to both the lidded vessel the custard is baked in and the custard itself. Originally, the custard was baked in ornate porcelain cups, but these days, the custard is usually baked in small ramekins. This decadent dessert is served chilled, spooned right out of the container it was baked in. Whipped cream is also commonly served on top.
The Daily South
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
You've made apple pie, you're sick of apple cakes, but you still want to make a delicious apple dessert that uses the best of the fall apples. Our solution? Apple Dumplings. This easy baked apple dessert starts with store-bought pie dough, and with a bit of pinching makes juicy old-fashioned apple dumplings with a new school twist: Bourbon-Caramel Sauce. The bourbon adds hints of vanilla to the sweet and slightly bitter caramel sauce. These dumplings are best served hot out of the oven with a cold scoop of vanilla ice cream, but even eaten on their own, they're a gooey, warm bundle of fall that isn't just another pie.
Salted Caramel Cake Recipe
Salted caramel is one of those early food trends that just keeps right on going, but that's because these not-so-contradictory flavors taste pretty great together. As recipe developer Jessica Morone describes her latest dessert creation, "It combines sweet and salty flavors in a light fluffy cake." She does say, though, that the flaky sea salt shown sprinkled on top "is more for just aesthetics than for flavor ... The salted caramel part of the recipe really comes from using salted butter."
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
princesspinkygirl.com
Halloween Chocolate Covered Strawberries
This Halloween Chocolate Covered Strawberries recipe makes Frankenstein, Mummies, and Black Widow Spiders come alive in finger food form. Easy to dip in gourmet Belgian chocolate and fun to decorate with the whole family, these spooky strawberries are all dressed up in creative costumes and are the cutest dessert you’ll ever hold.
