Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho County man Arrested on Felony Strangulation, Domestic Battery Charges
GRANGEVILLE - According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:50 a.m. on September 23, Idaho County Dispatch received a call to 911 and the dispatcher heard screaming before the call suddenly disconnected. The dispatcher and deputies the worked to find a location and the persons involved. The location...
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Recent Rainfall Limits Fire Activity on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Many Fire Closures Have Been Rescinded
KAMIAH - Recent rainfall across most of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has helped limit activity and growth on local area wildfires, according to the latest update provided Tuesday morning by the U.S. Forest Service. As a result, most fire closures across the NPCNF have been completely rescinded. Forest Service...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho County Sheriff's Office Remembers Deputy John Thomas Huston
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office is remembering Deputy John Thomas Huston, who was tragically killed by a drunk driver while on duty 33 years ago today. On September 22, 1989, Deputy Sheriff Huston was operating a roadblock during the search of two escaped prisoners from...
Man Arrested in Idaho County on Warrant Attempted to Conceal 78 Fentanyl Pills Internally, Now Charged with Destruction of Evidence
IDAHO COUNTY - Earlier this week, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals on multiple warrants, drug and firearm possession charges. One of the three individuals, 33-year-old Cameron Rost, of Medical Lake, WA, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson to Retire at End of September
OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
Aquarius and Washington Creek Campgrounds on North Fork Ranger District Slated to Close October 17
HEADQUARTERS - The popular Aquarius and Washington Creek Campgrounds located on the North Fork Ranger District will close for the season on Monday, October 17, according to North Zone Recreation Staff Officer Joe Loehner. Loehner also stated that water systems at all North Fork Ranger District fee sites will also...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 3