Idaho County, ID

Big Country News

Man Arrested in Idaho County on Warrant Attempted to Conceal 78 Fentanyl Pills Internally, Now Charged with Destruction of Evidence

IDAHO COUNTY - Earlier this week, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals on multiple warrants, drug and firearm possession charges. One of the three individuals, 33-year-old Cameron Rost, of Medical Lake, WA, was arrested for a Kootenai County warrant, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methadone - a schedule II drug without a prescription, 2 counts of possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of paraphernalia.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
OROFINO, ID
