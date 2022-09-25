ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna will headline Super Bowl LVII halftime show

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna will take center stage as the main act for the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in February, the NFL announced on Sunday.

Apple Music and Roc Nation also announced that Rihanna, 34, will be the headliner at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.

It is the first year that Apple Music will be the presenting sponsor for the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apple will take over the lead role from Pepsi, which had been the main sponsor for the past decade.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter said in an NFL news release on Sunday. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show earlier this year featured Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium in California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s head of music, said in a statement. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career.”

The NFL said the 2022 halftime show was viewed by more than 120 million people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world,” Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. “We’re excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show -- what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Past Super Bowl halftime show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, The Who, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson.

