ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Boiler volleyball team wins 'street fight' with Hawkeyes

By EMMA FINER Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGGh2_0i9u1gwp00
Sophomore defensive specialist Ali Hornung bumps the ball to counter a Minnesota hit. Hornung led the Boilers in digs with 15, ahead of senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

After a close and hard-fought battle, the Boilermakers got out of Iowa City with a 3-1 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 11 Boilermaker volleyball team (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) traveled to Coralville, Iowa and beat the Hawkeyes (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten), 29-27, 19-25, 25-16 and 25.18.

Purdue head coach Dave Shondell told ESPN that even when his team lost leads or gave up big runs, the players were able to push through it one play at a time.

“It was a street fight, and once we just started playing one point at a time and forgetting about everything else that was involved, then we started to settle down and understand their characteristics,” Shondell said.

The Boilermakers now have a five-game win streak, including a three-set sweep of No. 8 Minnesota on Friday, but the team faced injuries at key positions.

With junior setter Megan Renner out with an undisclosed injury and senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn not in the lineup due to a practice injury, senior setter Grace Balensiefer, who started against Minnesota, and sophomore libero Ali Hornung needed to step up in order to win this match on the road.

Shondell commented on Hornung’s performance as a stand in libero.

“I thought Ali Hornung was off the charts in her game and looked like a pro out there,” Shondell said to Purdue radio announcer Kyle Shondell.

In the first set, Purdue gained a late 4-point lead, but a 5-1 run by the Hawkeyes allowed them to come back and tie set one at 24 apiece.

Two challenges from Iowa took away two different set-winning points for Purdue, however, former Iowa player, now Purdue senior outside hitter Hannah Clayton was able to score the eventual set point against her former team to make it 29-27 and give the Boilermakers a one-set lead.

Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson led Purdue in scoring with six kills and Clayton and senior outside hitter Madeline Koch had four kills each.

The Boilermakers got out to a quick 8-3 lead in the second set, but a 7-0 run by the Hawkeyes put them right back into the set making it 13-12 Iowa at the midway point. After Purdue struggled with their passing, Renner came into the game to help the Boilermakers get some momentum as they then proceeded to go on a 4-0 run of their own.

Even with two Purdue timeouts, the Hawkeyes could not be stopped as they took the second set convincingly 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1. Hudson added three kills, giving her nine on the match. Koch and Clayton both added two kills, giving them each six kills in the match.

The poor passing from Purdue continued as the Hawkeyes took advantage quickly shutting down any of Purdue’s run attempts.

It was all Boilermakers down the stretch as they took a commanding lead and won the third set 25-16 over Iowa. Hudson still led the team with 11 kills and sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin came alive, bringing her total kills on the match to nine.

The fourth set was another dominating performance from the Boilermakers as they jumped out to a 19-13 lead. With some questionable touch calls and no challenges left for the Hawkeyes, Purdue was able to catch a few breaks to continue its momentum.

Hudson’s eight kills propelled Purdue to a 25-18 victory in the fourth set that clinched the win.

Hudson ended the day with 19 kills, including the game winner, and five blocks. Colvin and Koch had 10 and nine kills, respectively.

“Nothing is ever easy when you come up here to Iowa because the expectations are that you are going to go up there and win no problem, but it’s a hard battle,” Shondell said to Purdue radio.

The Boilermakers will next play at 8 p.m., Friday at Illinois (7-5, 2-0) on Friday. The Illini went 2-0 at home to start the conference season with 3-1 win against Maryland and a 3-0 win against Northwestern.

Friday's matchup with the Illini will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jestin Jacobs, Iowa LB, to miss remainder of 2022 season

Jestin Jacobs was expected to play a key role for Iowa during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he has been injured over the first four weeks and received a disappointing diagnosis Tuesday. It was revealed that Jacobs will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after needing season-ending surgery. Jacobs made...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Coralville, IA
Coralville, IA
Sports
The Exponent

Recognition pours in for Purdue Volleyball

Purdue volleyball reached No. 5 in the AVCA poll on Monday the same day it swept Big Ten weekly honors. The Boilermakers reached No. 4 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, a record set this-time last year following two wins in first week of conference play, said the volleyball SID.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Exponent

9/27/22 Men's basketball practice

The 2022-23 Purdue men's basketball team opened up its season with a practice Tuesday afternoon. The team took to Keady Court to run a series of drills alongside the coaching staff. The only member of the team not participating was junior center Zach Edey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Hawkeyes#Boiler#Espn
arenadigest.com

New Fishers arena to fuel $550M development￼

A new 8,500-seat arena for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) will be the cornerstone of new investments totaling some $550 million in the Fishers District development in suburban Indianapolis. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of the mixed-use Fishers District development, is eying new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options in community...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Sports
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
FOX59

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette; gunman identified

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy