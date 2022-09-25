Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach wraps Wisconsin win, looks toward Rutgers
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's weekly press conference today. Coach Day recapped the win over Wisconsin and looked forward to Saturday's game with Rutgers (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). Follow Day's comments in real time in the comments section below. The first 27 minutes are in...
Ohio State's two-headed rushing attack of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams is 'definitely hard to stop'
Last year, it became clear pretty quickly that TreVeyon Henderson was Ohio State’s No. 1 running back. The film and the statistics – Henderson received more than double the carries of backup Miyan Williams and had significantly more production – both showed it. This season, identifying the...
College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 5
Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.
247Sports
Ohio State football: Kirk Herbstreit can't see Buckeyes losing in Big Ten play after big win over Wisconsin
Through roughly one month of the college football season, it looks like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are ahead of the pack in some order at the top. The Buckeyes made a major statement Saturday when they dominated Wisconsin in a 52-21 win at home; last year's leaky defense showed it has taken a big step forward by holding the Badgers to only 104 yards passing. Kirk Herbstreit called the game for ABC and openly questioned whether the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide can match Ohio State's offense.
How will the Camp Randall crowd greet former UW coach Bret Bielema on Saturday?
MADISON, Wis. — What kind of reception will Bret Bielema receive when he coaches at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since abruptly leaving the Wisconsin Badgers for Arkansas in 2012?. It's not a pressing question ahead of the Badgers' (2-2) matchup against Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)....
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba managing hamstring injury in best way possible
If you’re a casual Ohio State fan, you might not have noticed much of a difference when Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered his hamstring injury in the first quarter of the first game against Notre Dame. After all, the Buckeyes still threw for 223 yards and sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka stepped up with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in that win.
What We Learned: Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- There's wasn't a ton of hype surrounding the game, but even so, Saturday night's primetime clash between No. 3 Ohio State and Wisconsin couldn't live up to it. The Buckeyes (4-0) remained perfect and got no challenge from the visiting Badgers (2-2), who were beaten up and down the field on both sides of the ball.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
Questions for Kurelic - Fire away in The Dean’s Office
Bill Kurelic has been covering Ohio State football recruiting for 30 plus years. Step into the Dean’s office and get all your OSU football recruiting questions answered.
247Sports
