Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO