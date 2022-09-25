ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

College football rankings: Ohio State rises, Oklahoma falls in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 5

Oklahoma and Ohio State entered Week 4 with similar tests. The two top-five programs had to defend their home turf against strong conference opponents. To say Oklahoma and Ohio State exited Week 4 very differently would be a huge understatement. Ohio State showed it has very few real flaws. Wisconsin learned that all too well in Saturday’s 52-21 beatdown. Ohio State led 45-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Oklahoma has to go back to the drawing board after Kansas State ran roughshod over the Sooners in the 41-34 setback. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Ohio State rose up the rankings while Oklahoma tumbled.
Ohio State football: Kirk Herbstreit can't see Buckeyes losing in Big Ten play after big win over Wisconsin

Through roughly one month of the college football season, it looks like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are ahead of the pack in some order at the top. The Buckeyes made a major statement Saturday when they dominated Wisconsin in a 52-21 win at home; last year's leaky defense showed it has taken a big step forward by holding the Badgers to only 104 yards passing. Kirk Herbstreit called the game for ABC and openly questioned whether the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide can match Ohio State's offense.
247Sports

What We Learned: Ohio State 52 Wisconsin 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio. -- There's wasn't a ton of hype surrounding the game, but even so, Saturday night's primetime clash between No. 3 Ohio State and Wisconsin couldn't live up to it. The Buckeyes (4-0) remained perfect and got no challenge from the visiting Badgers (2-2), who were beaten up and down the field on both sides of the ball.
