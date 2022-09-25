Read full article on original website
Hofstra Tripped Up By William & Mary
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra created numerous scoring opportunities but could not convert and Ivey Crain scored both goals for William & Mary in a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory for the Tribe Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride had 18 shots in the game and six corner kicks, but were shutout for the fourth time this season.
Hofstra Battles Drexel As Hofstra Invitational Comes To A Close
Uniondale, NY - The Hofstra Invitational came to a close Sunday as Hofstra battled Drexel at Kellenberg High School in Uniondale, New York. Hofstra came away with three singles victories and a doubles win in the match. Bo Cautaerts and Matthew Garcia defeated Alex De Sousa and Alex Jesudason of...
Capazario Eighth After Two Rounds At Wildcat Fall Invitational
Villanova, PA - Dino Capazario is in eighth place after two rounds and Hofstra is fifth as a eam following day one of the Wildcat Fall Invitational, hosted by Villanova at the Radnor Valley Country Club. Capazario had rounds of 73 (+3) and 69 (-1) for a two-round 142 (+2)....
Hofstra 4-0 In CAA Play For First Time Since 2015
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team continued its stellar start to Colonial Athletic Association play as the Pride defeated North Carolina A&T in four sets on Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Hofstra improved to 4-0 in league play for the first time since 2015.
Stedile Again; Earns Second Straight CAA Honor
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra freshman Izadora Stedile captured her second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week Award, it was announced by the conference office this afternoon. The great start to the career for Stedile continued as she was strong all week as Hofstra won a pair of matches...
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Virginia high school marching bands battling in Midlothian
Seventeen high school marching bands from across Virginia will have the chance to show off their skills and compete against each other in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands, which will be hosted by the Midlothian High School Trojan Band this weekend.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
Governor Youngkin to Virginia’s Community Colleges: I’m committed, accessible and want to be involved
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the VCCS State Board last week, “You have my commitment to be with you, to be accessible, to be involved.” It was a clear expression that Youngkin wants a “hands-on” relationship with Virginia’s Community Colleges. A series of visits to...
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA
I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
University of Richmond renames law school
The name of a businessman who enslaved people will no longer be on the University of Richmond Law School, according to an announcement.
Richmond Schools Facilities Head got $30,000 raise after Fox fire
The increase was unanimously approved in May by the Richmond School Board at the recommendation of the administration, sources told the Problem Solvers.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist
Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
