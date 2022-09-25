ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Hofstra Tripped Up By William & Mary

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra created numerous scoring opportunities but could not convert and Ivey Crain scored both goals for William & Mary in a 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory for the Tribe Sunday afternoon at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The Pride had 18 shots in the game and six corner kicks, but were shutout for the fourth time this season.
Hofstra Battles Drexel As Hofstra Invitational Comes To A Close

Uniondale, NY - The Hofstra Invitational came to a close Sunday as Hofstra battled Drexel at Kellenberg High School in Uniondale, New York. Hofstra came away with three singles victories and a doubles win in the match. Bo Cautaerts and Matthew Garcia defeated Alex De Sousa and Alex Jesudason of...
Capazario Eighth After Two Rounds At Wildcat Fall Invitational

Villanova, PA - Dino Capazario is in eighth place after two rounds and Hofstra is fifth as a eam following day one of the Wildcat Fall Invitational, hosted by Villanova at the Radnor Valley Country Club. Capazario had rounds of 73 (+3) and 69 (-1) for a two-round 142 (+2)....
Hofstra 4-0 In CAA Play For First Time Since 2015

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra volleyball team continued its stellar start to Colonial Athletic Association play as the Pride defeated North Carolina A&T in four sets on Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Hofstra improved to 4-0 in league play for the first time since 2015.
Stedile Again; Earns Second Straight CAA Honor

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra freshman Izadora Stedile captured her second consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week Award, it was announced by the conference office this afternoon. The great start to the career for Stedile continued as she was strong all week as Hofstra won a pair of matches...
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

I’ve always had a passion for food, and I want others to be able to experience some of the top restaurants in Richmond, VA, that I feel offer the most to customers. Keep reading to learn more about these top picks and what to expect when you visit each one. There is something for just about anyone on this list.
RICHMOND, VA
howafrica.com

Dr. Dorothy Ferebee: Respected Physician, Professor, and Activist

Dorothy Boulding Ferebee, M.D., was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1898. When her mother became ill, Dorothy went to live with a great-aunt in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated from Tufts Medical College at the age of 37, and as with many black health care professionals during that time, experienced racial tension and discrimination.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
VIRGINIA STATE

