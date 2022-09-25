ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison, WI
Daily Cardinal

Interstate Blood and Plasma to close downtown Madison location in November

Interstate Blood and Plasma, the only plasma donation center within walking distance of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, will close its downtown location on Nov. 3, according to staff. The location at 317 N. Henry St. — next to The Plaza Tavern — is one of roughly 30 Interstate centers...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program hosts presentation on sustainability, placemaking in Latinx communities

The Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison celebrated National Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a presentation featuring three authors of the new book “Building Sustainable Worlds: Latinx Placemaking in the Midwest” on Sept. 22. The presentation was led by speakers Delia Fernandez-Jones, J. Gibran...
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin

Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest

The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
MUKWONAGO, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally

MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison L&S Dean’s Ambassadors cohort announced

Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, released a statement welcoming the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s third cohort of Dean’s Ambassadors this month. The L&S Dean’s Ambassadors program is made up of student volunteers who assist in helping the College of Letters & Science with a variety of projects to help foster a greater student community.
MADISON, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants

BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
BARABOO, WI
