Daily Cardinal
New UW System News Service sparks debate on government institutions providing impartial media
The University of Wisconsin System launched a News Service last week, providing content to Wisconsin outlets. However, some state leaders believe the government-run news service poses a threat to impartial reporting. Each week the site provides up to three text and visual content packages about higher education in Wisconsin, according...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Historic Wisconsin Civil War ‘Muster Tree’ slowly succumbing to disease
DELAVAN — It has shaded passersby in Delavan for more than 270 years, but now the branches on Delavan’s Civil War Muster Tree are slowly becoming bare, and the historic landmark’s days may be numbered. Among those who gathered below the tree’s wide canopy from 1851-1864 were...
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
nbc15.com
Quarra Stone to break ground for new campus in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quarra Stone, a stone cutter and supplier for national and global architecture projects, will break ground Wednesday for a $19 million, 25-acre corporate campus in Sun Prairie. The new campus will double the capacity of its current Madison plant and will create 34 new jobs. The...
Daily Cardinal
Interstate Blood and Plasma to close downtown Madison location in November
Interstate Blood and Plasma, the only plasma donation center within walking distance of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, will close its downtown location on Nov. 3, according to staff. The location at 317 N. Henry St. — next to The Plaza Tavern — is one of roughly 30 Interstate centers...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program hosts presentation on sustainability, placemaking in Latinx communities
The Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison celebrated National Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a presentation featuring three authors of the new book “Building Sustainable Worlds: Latinx Placemaking in the Midwest” on Sept. 22. The presentation was led by speakers Delia Fernandez-Jones, J. Gibran...
wpr.org
As Madison region grows, a new area code is coming to south central Wisconsin
Soon, 608 won't be the only area code in south central and southwest Wisconsin. A new area code is coming to south central and southwest Wisconsin. The change will eventually affect people getting new telephone numbers in the region currently served by area code 608 — a vast swath that includes Madison, La Crosse, Janesville, Beloit and the Wisconsin Dells.
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
nbc15.com
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Music, food and more at Mukwonago Fall Fest
The Mukwonago Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Center held its annual Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Mukwonago. The event featured a chili cook-off, animal rides, pumpkin painting, music from local artists, vendors and more. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels attended the...
spectrumnews1.com
Opinions clash at 'Pro-Life Wisconsin' rally
MADISON, Wis. — On June 24, Roe V. Wade was overturned. It was a decision that sparked protests across the nation. And on Saturday, the organization Pro-Life Wisconsin held a rally on the front steps of Wisconsin’s Capitol to advocate for the state’s 1849 abortion ban and let women know that abortion is not the only option.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison L&S Dean’s Ambassadors cohort announced
Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters & Science, released a statement welcoming the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s third cohort of Dean’s Ambassadors this month. The L&S Dean’s Ambassadors program is made up of student volunteers who assist in helping the College of Letters & Science with a variety of projects to help foster a greater student community.
What does the identity of ‘The 608’ look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Foremost Farms Shutting Central Wisconsin Plants
BARABOO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) –Foremost Farms says they will discontinue operations in their Milan and Plover plants at the end of this year, they told WAOW-TV in an email Friday night. Employees were notified of the decision earlier in the day. In all, more than 100 employees will be impacted...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
WISN
DA unopposed to parade suspect representing self at trial; on one condition
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper is not opposed to Waukesha Parade homicide suspect Darrell Brooks representing himself in the trial scheduled to start Oct. 3, according to documents filed in court Monday. Opper's position is contingent on one condition: the trial not be delayed. "Any...
