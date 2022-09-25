Read full article on original website
Related
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger as it heads toward Florida
Southern Florida is starting to feel its first storm impacts as Hurricane Ian marches closer to the coast, bringing rain and the threat of tornadoes across parts of Miami-Dade County, Broward County and parts of the Keys Tuesday afternoon.
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day
Comments / 0