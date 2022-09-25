Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seattle Seahawks game against Atlanta Falcons bizarrely delayed due to drone flying over field
Another "rogue drone" has forced a stoppage in football play, this time during the Seahawks-Falcons game in Seattle.
Russell Wilson, Broncos edge 49ers in ugly, offensively anemic 'Sunday Night Football' game
If offense is your cup of tea, hopefully you did not wait all day for "Sunday Night Football" between the Broncos and 49ers.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 3 vs. Atlanta
Welcome to Game 3 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Atlanta at Lumen Field.
Yardbarker
3 takeaways from San Francisco 49ers Week 3 loss vs. Broncos
After a bad Week 1 loss (albeit in a monsoon) to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers seemed to right the ship in Week 2. Trey Lance went down with an ankle injury, Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in, and the team got the win against the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 3, the 49ers came in as favorites against the struggling Denver Broncos. However, after an ugly, punt-filled game, the team limped out of Denver with a loss. The 49ers-Broncos game might have been hard to watch, but it also told us a lot about where the NFC West team is at a few games into the 2022 NFL season. Here are three 49ers Week 3 takeaways from their Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Many Quarterbacks Has the Seahawks’ Geno Smith Backed Up in His 8-Year NFL Career?
Before his delayed rise to success, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Smith backed up many quarterbacks who will likely be first-ballot Hall of Famers. The post How Many Quarterbacks Has the Seahawks’ Geno Smith Backed Up in His 8-Year NFL Career? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Drone delays Seahawks-Falcons game in 4th quarter
The Week 3 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks was briefly delayed in the fourth quarter because of a drone appearing over Lumen Field. Both Falcons and Seahawks players were told to go to the sidelines as the drone issue got figured out. At the time, Atlanta was leading, 27-23, with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks lost their second in a row after absorbing a 27-23 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 at Lumen Field. Here are some takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 3 loss. After falling to the Falcons on Sunday, the Seahawks fell to 1-2 and last place...
‘The future looks bright’: Pete Carroll drops bonkers Seahawks prediction before end of 2022 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have just lost their second game in a row, but that’s not stopping head coach Pete Carroll from feeling incredibly optimistic about the chances of his team breaking out before the end of the 2022 NFL season. Even after the losses to the San Francisco 49ers and to the Atlanta Falcons in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, Carroll believes that the Seahawks are on the verge of putting it together and playing like a true contender.
Comments / 0