BBC
Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion
A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Yardbarker
“The strength in depth is brilliant” Ralston confident despite Scotland injuries
Anthony Ralston has claimed he is fit and ready for Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine and prepared for any game time thrown his way due to the injury of Aaron Hickey. Hickey was replaced by Ralston during last week’s tussle with Ireland. Although the substitution was branded as cautionary by Steve Clarke, Hickey may not be fully fit for the upcoming match, paving the way for Anthony Ralston to play a larger role in the Scottish side.
Yardbarker
“It would be a shock to the system,” Callum McGregor
Callum McGregor is faced, as usual, with a full schedule with Celtic and Scotland fixtures coming thick and fast this season. However, the Celtic captain is quite relaxed about that and has joked about the absurd game time he ends up playing just about week of the year. McGregor has...
Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal
Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
Yardbarker
Sven Goran-Eriksson Questions Jack Grealish's Price Tag
Jack Grealish has been at Manchester City for over a year now and has started his second season in a slow fashion getting his first goal of the season in the seventh game of the Premier League campaign against Wolves. He left his boyhood club Aston Villa for a staggering...
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant Bournemouth job, with a new manager set to be appointed after their £150m takeover is complete
Chris Wilder will be among the leading candidates to take charge of Bournemouth when the American takeover of the club is finalised. Sportsmail understands the current Middlesbrough boss is high on the list of those being considered by the prospective new owners, headed by NHL franchise supremo Bill Foley. The...
ESPN
Netherlands win Nations League group with skipper Virgil van Dijk's header
Captain Virgil van Dijk netted a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat neighbours Belgium 1-0 on Sunday to clinch top spot in their Nations League group and a place in next year's finals tournament. Van Dijk powered home a header from a corner in the 73rd minute at the Amsterdam...
