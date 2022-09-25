Anthony Ralston has claimed he is fit and ready for Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine and prepared for any game time thrown his way due to the injury of Aaron Hickey. Hickey was replaced by Ralston during last week’s tussle with Ireland. Although the substitution was branded as cautionary by Steve Clarke, Hickey may not be fully fit for the upcoming match, paving the way for Anthony Ralston to play a larger role in the Scottish side.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO