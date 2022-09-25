ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

BBC

Ukraine 0-0 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side earn Nations League promotion

A depleted Scotland earned promotion to the top tier of the Nations League - and a Euro 2024 play-off place - after a defensively disciplined and brave display clinched the point they needed against Ukraine. Missing 10 important players, Steve Clarke's side rode their luck at times in Krakow as...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“The strength in depth is brilliant” Ralston confident despite Scotland injuries

Anthony Ralston has claimed he is fit and ready for Scotland’s upcoming game against Ukraine and prepared for any game time thrown his way due to the injury of Aaron Hickey. Hickey was replaced by Ralston during last week’s tussle with Ireland. Although the substitution was branded as cautionary by Steve Clarke, Hickey may not be fully fit for the upcoming match, paving the way for Anthony Ralston to play a larger role in the Scottish side.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“It would be a shock to the system,” Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor is faced, as usual, with a full schedule with Celtic and Scotland fixtures coming thick and fast this season. However, the Celtic captain is quite relaxed about that and has joked about the absurd game time he ends up playing just about week of the year. McGregor has...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Dortmund to agree to Jude Bellingham January swap deal

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham – now reports in Germany claim Borussia Dortmund are entertaining a proposed swap deal. Liverpool are set to make a deal with Borussia Dortmund for starlet Jude Bellingham – and include a makeweight in the opposite direction. That's the claim arising from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Sven Goran-Eriksson Questions Jack Grealish's Price Tag

Jack Grealish has been at Manchester City for over a year now and has started his second season in a slow fashion getting his first goal of the season in the seventh game of the Premier League campaign against Wolves. He left his boyhood club Aston Villa for a staggering...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is a leading candidate for the vacant Bournemouth job, with a new manager set to be appointed after their £150m takeover is complete

Chris Wilder will be among the leading candidates to take charge of Bournemouth when the American takeover of the club is finalised. Sportsmail understands the current Middlesbrough boss is high on the list of those being considered by the prospective new owners, headed by NHL franchise supremo Bill Foley. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Netherlands win Nations League group with skipper Virgil van Dijk's header

Captain Virgil van Dijk netted a second-half winner as the Netherlands beat neighbours Belgium 1-0 on Sunday to clinch top spot in their Nations League group and a place in next year's finals tournament. Van Dijk powered home a header from a corner in the 73rd minute at the Amsterdam...
MLS

