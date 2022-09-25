ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WATCH: James Franklin's Northwestern week press conference

Penn State football coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference in the Beaver Stadium Media Room Tuesday, as his No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) continued to prepare to face Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) at the stadium Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). You can watch Franklin’s entire press conference at the link below.
