Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Related
WATCH: James Franklin's Northwestern week press conference
Penn State football coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference in the Beaver Stadium Media Room Tuesday, as his No. 11 Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) continued to prepare to face Northwestern (1-3, 1-0) at the stadium Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN). You can watch Franklin’s entire press conference at the link below.
State College
The Middle Third Will Once Again Determine Penn StateFootball’s Fate
Penn State football is hitting that treacherous part of its schedule where it really needs to make hay. And where James Franklin needs to earn his big bucks. The crux of the schedule. The meat of the order. The big boys. The gut check. They all are the same thing.
The Penn State-Central Michigan Report Card
Every week can't be a gem for the Lions. The grades reflect that.
Penn State Inches Closer to the Top 10
The Lions moved up in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following their win over Central Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State vs Northwestern betting line: Lions a huge home favorite again
Knocking on the door of top-10 status in national rankings, Penn State embarks on a nine-week span of eight Big Ten matchups, beginning next Saturday against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions open October in Beaver Stadium, welcoming a Wildcats squad that dropped its last three games. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Penn...
PJ Mustipher Delivers Wake-Up Call To Penn State Defense
The team captain laid into the Nittany Lion defense for some uninspired play against Central Michigan. PSU pitched a shutout the rest of the way in a 33-14 win.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
State College
‘All About Community’: Independent Bookstore Opens in Downtown State College
Now open in the heart of downtown State College, a local bookstore hopes to make its mark on the community with a mix of literature resources for all ages. The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop debuted at 103 S. Allen St. with a soft opening in mid-September following a busy summer of preparations. Owner Andrew Aschwanden says the shop’s initial reception has already been encouraging.
railfan.com
A Railfan Retreat: Pennsylvania’s The Station Inn Thrives Under New Ownership
CRESSON, Pa. — J. Alex Lang was a high school student in Pennsylvania in the 1990s when he first saw an ad in Railpace Newsmagazine inviting railfans to stay at the The Station Inn in Cresson, Pa. Little did he know that he’d come to own it almost 30 years later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pennsylvania college professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges after he was stalking a woman on campus, according to the charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police […]
WJAC TV
State police searching for missing Punxsutawney man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — According to police, Pennsylvania State Police officers are searching for a missing man in Punxsutawney. Police say Michael Brudnock, 82, was last seen Sept. 18 in the area of Crawfordtown Rd. and State Route 310 in Jefferson County and believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Central Pa. interchange project schedule adjusted this week: PennDOT
As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) noted changes to the project schedule it announced Friday. Work scheduled for this week will now proceed as follows, according to a press release:. Interstate 80 eastbound:. The through lane on I-80...
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
rock107.com
ZZ Top Community Arts Center Williamsport
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. With iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language. The band consists of singer/guitarist Billy F Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (a/k/a “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill. With the release of each of their albums the band has explored new ground in terms of both their sonic approach and the material they’ve recorded. ZZ TOP is the same but always changing.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Onward State
‘Oeuf Boeuf Et Bacon’ French Diner Now Open In Former Baby’s Location
It appears that “Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon,” a new French diner, is now open for business in downtown State College. The diner is located at 131 S. Garner St. in the former location of Baby’s Burgers & Shakes, which closed in 2020. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon —...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1