FOX Sports
Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1
Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120;...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Luis Severino vs. Kevin Gausman
As I outlined in the Yankees/Blue Jays series preview earlier today, the Yankees have a chance to mathematically end the AL East race right now. They’re 8.5 games up on Toronto with just 10 left to play, so a win will eliminate the second-place Jays and cement New York’s 20th division title and just its second since 2012. Even if they don’t get the job done tonight, they’ll have two more cracks in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday (not to mention afterward in separate contests), but let’s just end it here, yeah?
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen catching Sunday
The Toronto Blue Jays will start Danny Jansen at catcher in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Jansen will bat seventh and cover the dish Sunday, while Alejandro Kirk moves to designated hitter, George Springer hops back into centerfield, and Jackie Bradley Jr. takes a seat. Our models project...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu not in lineup for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not list Jose Abreu in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Abreu will take the afternoon off while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base and bats fourth. Our models project Abreu to make 44 more plate appearances this season, with 2 home...
FOX Sports
Yankees visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
New York Yankees (94-58, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (86-67, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the...
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
