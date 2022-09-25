As I outlined in the Yankees/Blue Jays series preview earlier today, the Yankees have a chance to mathematically end the AL East race right now. They’re 8.5 games up on Toronto with just 10 left to play, so a win will eliminate the second-place Jays and cement New York’s 20th division title and just its second since 2012. Even if they don’t get the job done tonight, they’ll have two more cracks in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday (not to mention afterward in separate contests), but let’s just end it here, yeah?

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO