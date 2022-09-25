Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd
The Dodgers clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS with a win on Sunday against the Cardinals
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Report: Yankees Thinking About Dumping Aroldis Chapman Before Postseason
New York is reportedly considering a scenario where they designate Aroldis Chapman for assignment before the end of the season
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Dodgers News: Minor Leaguers Get Acknowledged at Dodger Stadium
Dodger Prospects earn awards in front of fans on Friday
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Comparing the St. Louis Cardinals lineup to playoff teams
Heading into the 2022 postseason, how does the Cardinals lineup stack up against NL Contenders?. The St. Louis Cardinals are close to clinching the NL Central division title and a trip to the postseason. St. Louis has seen their World Series odds rise during the second half of the season as they caught fire over the last few months. The team’s strongest unit for most of the season has been the lineup, that ranks top 5 in MLB in runs scored, OPS, and OBP, as well as top 10 in most other categories.
dodgerblue.com
Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Dodgers Star Chasing a Couple Personal Hitting Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has an L.A. record and a personal goal in his sights over these last nine games of the season.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About the Legacy of His Tenure
The Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations talked about how he measures success and what his goals are year in and year out.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Recent Changes Have Dave Roberts Hopeful
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger may have bolstered enough confidence for a considerable postseason role
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: Being Dodgers Teammates With Albert Pujols Was ‘Pretty Special’
When Albert Pujols was unexpectedly released by the Los Angeles Angels last season, the Los Angeles Dodgers wasted no time adding the future Hall of Famer to their roster. Pujols embraced a role off the bench, found success and rejuvenated his career. In addition to being productive on the field, he took on a leadership role inside the Dodgers clubhouse.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
