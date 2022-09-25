Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Christian Outreach Center receives $25K check to help shelter people without homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homelessness is on the rise in Baton Rouge, and one organization is making a substantial contribution to a nonprofit that helps people without homes. As an agency that’s focused on improving health outcomes, Aetna donated $25,000 to the Christian Outreach Center Tuesday (September 27)....
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
wbrz.com
'Day of Hope' cost school system only $200 less than amount required for school board approval
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of students, parents and teachers have alleged everything from civil rights violations to federal law breaking during a school sanctioned field trip. East Baton Rouge seniors were expecting to attend a college fair, but ended up at what many described as church service, with lectures about suicide and rape.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Justice Department Awards Over $250,000 in Grants to State of Louisiana
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $253,191 collectively to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $28,412,...
kalb.com
Fundraiser announced for family of Allison Rice
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A fundraiser is being planned to help the family of Allison Rice pay for funeral expenses. A giveback night and fundraiser will take place at the Walk On’s restaurant in Gonzales on Thursday, Oct. 6. The restaurant is located at 14569 Airline Highway in Gonzales.
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
brproud.com
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
KSLA
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
brproud.com
Lawsuit alleges N-word used against Black employee at Baton Rouge furniture store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called the n-word and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at...
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
brproud.com
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
brproud.com
WFPSO asking for public’s help with recent theft
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with a person of interest. WFPSO says that this person of interest “is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Fred’s Travel Center.”. Do...
EBR to host hazardous waste drop-off day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The goal of the drop-off is...
L'Observateur
Federal agency sues Louisiana furniture seller for subjecting an African American employee to a hostile work environment
BATON ROUGE, La. – Affordable Rent-to-Own, LLC, doing business as Affordable Home. Furnishings, a furniture retailer and lessor in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, violated federal law when it. subjected an African American manager-in-training to a hostile work environment and then discharged. him in retaliation when he reported it, the U.S....
Gardere community job fair offering full-time positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gardere Initiative is hosting a community job fair with numerous employers offering full-time positions on Wednesday, September 28, at BREC Ben Burge Park, on Elvin Drive. “Workforce development and career readiness are two significant challenges we presently face in our community,” said EBR District...
KSLA
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The old Death Row facility at Angola should be ready to house juveniles by the end of the week, according to state officials. However, staffing issues could delay the transfer of some of Louisiana’s most violent juvenile offenders from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth.
wbrz.com
After controversial EBR field trip, group says it wants to fund potential litigation
BATON ROUGE - A group is looking to file a lawsuit over the "Day of Hope," an event that was touted by the East Baton Rouge school system before the trip was met with backlash from some parents and students this past week. Now, a group is asking for other...
theadvocate.com
See the new crane that will make it easier to unload grain at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge
The Port of Greater Baton Rouge has received a barge-mounted crane that will make it easier to unload grain despite the level of the Mississippi River. The $7 million pedestal crane will unload grain directly from barges into Louis Dreyfus Company's elevator. Because the crane has the flexibility to unload barges at times of high or low river levels, this will benefit local farmers, said Jay Hardman, the port's executive director.
