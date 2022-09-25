ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Montgomery County seeks next phase of baby food plant demolition

After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash

There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valatie, NY
City
Kinderhook, NY
Kinderhook, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Columbia County fire displaces 14 people

Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Speed Limit#Traffic Accident#Construction Maintenance#Kinderhook Town Board#State Police#Club Car#Streetsmart
Mid-Hudson News Network

Person jumps off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

EAST KINGSTON – First responders have been dispatched to the Hudson River in the area of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a person who jumped from the structure just before 1 p.m. on Monday. The incident is believed to have occurred on the west side of the river off Route...
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNYT

Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash

Colonie police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Saturday night in the area of Central and Hawley avenues. Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended an SUV that had just pulled out of the Delmonico’s parking lot. The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Charles Fowler, died at the scene. The...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief

The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to a structure fire in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday night, crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, it happened around 8 P.M. on Dartmouth Street. The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and officials say no one was displaced or injured. However, the building sustained...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy