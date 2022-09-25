Read full article on original website
Officials Announce Upcoming Closure Of Taconic State Parkway Ramp In East Fishkill
State officials announced an upcoming ramp closure on the Taconic State Parkway. The ramp from the southbound parkway in Dutchess County to Exit 37A (I-84 eastbound) in East Fishkill will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. Officials...
Montgomery County seeks next phase of baby food plant demolition
After receiving a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition of 22 buildings at the vacant Beech-Nut Baby Foods plant, Montgomery County is looking to take the next step in demolition and redevelopment. Montgomery County has accepted bids for demolition work at the plant, and the next step follows up on other demolition and prep work that has been completed at the sight.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
WNYT
First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash
There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
WNYT
Columbia County fire displaces 14 people
Fourteen people, including an infant, are getting help from the American Red Cross after a fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out Monday at a home on Elmwood Avenue in Philmont. The Red Cross says it’s helping eight adults and six children. The kids’ ages range from 2 months...
Caroga Lake man accused of aggravated DWI after crash
Upon arrival, officers learned that Dylan E. Rulison, 22, of Caroga Lake, was allegedly driving the car drunk, even though police said he was supposed to have an ignition interlock device on the car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Person jumps off Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
EAST KINGSTON – First responders have been dispatched to the Hudson River in the area of the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge for a person who jumped from the structure just before 1 p.m. on Monday. The incident is believed to have occurred on the west side of the river off Route...
Colonie PD: Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending SUV
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead Saturday night after police say he rear-ended an SUV at a high rate of speed and was ejected from his bike.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
WNYT
Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash
Colonie police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Saturday night in the area of Central and Hawley avenues. Witnesses say a motorcycle was speeding and rear-ended an SUV that had just pulled out of the Delmonico’s parking lot. The motorcyclist, 39-year-old Charles Fowler, died at the scene. The...
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
WNYT
Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief
The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
WNYT
New child care option will be welcome addition in Montgomery County
Montgomery County leaders made a major announcement Tuesday on a project that should help both children and parents in the community. It involves a massive investment in a historic school building in Nelliston. The Nelliston School opened to students just a few years after the end of the Civil War....
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to a structure fire in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday night, crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, it happened around 8 P.M. on Dartmouth Street. The fire was put out in 30 minutes, and officials say no one was displaced or injured. However, the building sustained...
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle, burglarizing home
State Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and burglarizing a home in Greenfield. Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by the Ballston Spa Police Department on September 24 and was turned over to the State Police.
Amsterdam woman allegedly files phony SNAP application
An Amsterdam woman was cited to court on Friday after she allegedly filed a phony SNAP application, in which she failed to disclose employment and income earned in her household.
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
