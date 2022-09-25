Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
thelodownny.com
Little Amal Comes to the LES and Chinatown
Little Amal, a giant 12 ft tall puppet of a 10 year old Syrian refugee girl, created by Handspring Puppet Company, has been stealing hearts since she landed in NYC ten days ago. She will be visiting the Lower East Side and Chinatown on Wednesday, Sept. 28, starting at The...
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Is a Staten Island casino in our future? BP Fossella proposes NY Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella wants the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) and interested developers to “roll the dice” and consider building a casino on Staten Island. Fossella held a press conference on Monday to propose Staten Island be among locations in consideration for...
Gotham Gazette
What’s Behind the Increased Use of Kendra’s Law in New York City?
When Mayor Eric Adams was on the campaign trail last year, he repeatedly called for city and state officials to step up the use of Kendra's Law – a state law that allows court-ordered outpatient mental health treatment for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. "We must strengthen...
cityandstateny.com
Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City
New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
queenseagle.com
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
therealdeal.com
Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season
With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach
NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
Headless Body Found in Hudson Valley, IDed After Nearly 50 Years
New York State Police have finally identified a headless, handles body that was found in the Hudson Valley nearly 50 years ago. The search for the killer remains. On Friday, New York State Police from Dutchess County announced a 1980 murder victim was finally identified. Dutchess County, New York Murder...
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
wbgo.org
NYCHA Residents Get Apology And Money Following False Arsenic Reading
New York City public housing residents at one complex in the East Village are getting an apology and money following a false reading of arsenic in their water. At a hearing Friday, NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova Hiatt admitted the agency needs to do better with communicating with residents and with choosing vendors. She apologized for a vendor lab error that led to a false reading of arsenic at the Jacob Riis Houses a few weeks ago.
Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
Sources: Competition between tow companies led to shooting
NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS2 competition between tow truck companies led to an innocent customer getting shot in the head in the Bronx.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the victim's car broke down in front of a storage facility along Bruckner Boulevard, and police are now reporting that man, who remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, was not the intended target.The 35-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting inside of a tow truck around 1 a.m. Saturday.Police say the victim's car broke down at the corner of East 141st Street and Bruckner Boulevard, and...
