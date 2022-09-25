Read full article on original website
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
WATCH: SF burglaries caught on surveillance camera
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for the suspects seen in surveillance video obtained by KRON4. Suspects burglarized a home near Bay and Divisadero streets in the Marina District early Tuesday morning and returned several times to steal more items. “The audacity for them to come back three times is really scary,” […]
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
1 Oakland Police Unit Responds to Dozens of 911 Calls, Reporting Sideshow and Injury. Here's why.
The 911 calls started pouring in at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 21, reporting a growing sideshow at 98th Avenue and Empire Road in Oakland. Callers reported dozens of cars involved and about a hundred spectators. Dispatcher: “Oakland emergency, Dispatcher 10.”. Caller 1: “Yes, we’re having a sideshow. All the...
Oakley convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint
An armed robber led police on a chase early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the City of Oakley.
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley
Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
Update: Community honors life of AAPI newlywed killed in East Bay road rage shooting
SAN LORENZO (KPIX) -- Violent road rage incidents have increased by 500 percent over the past decade, leading to hundreds of deaths here in the Bay Area alone.A week ago, Rienheart Asuncion, a 30-year-old San Lorenzo newlywed, was shot and killed at the intersection of Lewelling and Hesperian boulevards in Alameda County after he got into an argument with the occupants of a car next to him, investigators said.So far, no arrests have been made.On Sunday, family, friends and their community came out to remember their loved one and to demand something be done to catch his killers and to...
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
San Francisco Police Are Spying on Drug Dealers From Office Buildings, Apartments
San Francisco police have been given access to private offices and apartment buildings to spy on drug dealers, according to correspondence seen by The Standard from a building involved. The communications seem to offer further evidence that the city is cracking down on dealers in the wake of an unprecedented...
Bay Area man accuses Southwest passenger of assaulting his wife and spewing racial slurs
PHOENIX - A Bay Area man alleges that a Southwest Airlines passenger launched a physical and verbal assault against his wife on board a Phoenix-bound flight. Faraaz Sareshwala, a Google software engineer and instructor at UC Berkeley Extension, detailed in a series of tweets the encounter between his wife and the other passenger.
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland neighborhood, police say
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the city's 96th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink
The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Authorities, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fremont early Monday morning. The crash happened between the vehicles at Stewart Avenue and Boyce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
Man arrested in August shooting at Redwood City park
REDWOOD CITY – Police in Redwood City on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in August.Jorge Daniel Gomez, 32, of San Carlos, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale, according to the Redwood City Police Department.On Aug. 19, a suspect fired several rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park.Police said the intended victim was not struck by the gunfire, but multiple rounds struck a Boys and Girls Club building.There were no reported injuries in the shooting, but the incident caused a lockdown of the Boys and Girls Club and nearby Hoover Elementary School.Investigators ultimately identified Gomez as the shooter, and on Wednesday, police and members of the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at his residence.Gomez was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a loaded and illegally possessed Glock handgun and three quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine, police said.Police also seized more than $3,000 as evidence of illegal drug sales.
