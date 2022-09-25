Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Italians vote in election that could take far-right to power
ROME — (AP) — Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country's politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression. Polls opened at...
HuffPost
Giorgia Meloni And Her Far-Right Party Lead Vote In Italian Elections: Exit Poll
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested shortly after polls closed Sunday evening. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Brothers of Italy party wins majority, putting most right-wing government in power since WWII
As Europe is gripped by rising inflation and energy costs, Italians have voted in its most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini. As CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, her campaign was marked with hallmarks of fascism and her opponents fear her right-wing policies.
Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become Italy's most far-right prime minister since Mussolini
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in a general election that seems set to install her as Italy's first female prime minister, leading the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini.
Italy elections: Giorgia Meloni hails ‘night of pride’ as exit polls point to far-right coalition victory
The leader of the Brothers of Italy party appears set to become country’s first female PM
Italy's parliamentary seats - YouTrend projection
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A coalition of right-wing parties was projected to have won Italy's parliamentary election. There is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats. The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on instant polls.
EXPLAINER: Italian election only part of forming government
ROME — (AP) — A Sunday parliamentary election will determine who governs next in Italy. But it might take weeks before a coalition government is actually in place to run the major industrial economy and key NATO member. Opinion polls indicate that voters might elect the first far-right...
ABC News
Italy expected to elect its first female prime minister, a conservative firebrand
Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), could become the first female prime minister in the history of Italy in an anticipated right-wing surge to the polls on Sunday. Europe's attention is trained on Rome, where this potential first is joined by fears that Meloni would restore an...
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex part of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly supported joining with Russia in stage-managed referendums that the U.S. and its Western allies have dismissed as illegitimate. Pro-Moscow...
CNBC
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on course to win power in Italy
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party are set to gain 26.4% of the vote, according to early projections Monday morning. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
Nearly 100,000 Russians cross into Kazakhstan after Putin’s mobilisation order
Nearly 100,000 Russians have fled into neighbouring Kazakhstan following Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order, government officials in Astana claim.Kazakhstan said it is struggling to accommodate the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their homeland since Moscow announced a military mobilisation last week, but will attempt to deal with what it called a “humanitarian matter”.Russian men, some with families, started crossing the world's second-longest land border en masse last week after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a call-up, say officials.Russians do not need a visa or even a passport to enter Kazakhstan, just their Russian identity papers. The...
'Italy chose us': Who is Giorgia Meloni, likely to be nation's first female leader?
Giorgia Meloni is Italy's presumptive first female prime minister, the country's first far-right leader since WWII. Here's what to know about her.
Reaction at home and abroad to Italian election outcome
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. read more.
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe
He's back: Italy's Berlusconi wins Senate seat after ban from public office ends
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was banned from holding public office for six years following a tax fraud conviction.
