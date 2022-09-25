ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift reportedly turns down 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down the chance to perform the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The high-profile slot – which was taken in 2022 by an all-star cast of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar – will take place in Arizona on February 12 next year, and recent reports hinted that Swift was set to perform.
Maroon 5 Makes Big Band Announcement Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Maroon 5 just made a big announcement about the band's future in the midst of frontman Adam Levine's alleged cheating scandal. On Tuesday, the band announced that it will be kicking off a Las Vegas residency in early 2023, with 16 performances planned between March and August. Commenters couldn't help joking about Levine's love life beneath this news.
Rihanna

