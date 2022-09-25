ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts stun Chiefs with late interception for massive survivor pool upset

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Once again, the top survivor pool pick of the week has been knocked out.

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second interception on Sunday afternoon to pick up the 20-17 win, their first of the season.

The win knocks out 35.3% of survivor pool entries in Week 3, which was by far the biggest selection of the week. The Los Angeles Chargers were the second most popular pick this week with nearly 24% of entries.

After trailing throughout all of the second half, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with just 24 seconds left in the game to go up by three.

Though Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs back down just a few yards from field goal range, his final pass intended for Juju Smith-Schuster was tipped and then intercepted by Rodney McLeod — which sealed the win for Indianapolis. The interception was Mahomes’ first of the season.

The survivor pool loss is the third major blow so far this season. About 32% of entries were knocked out early in Week 1 after the Colts tied the Houston Texans and the New York Giants upset the Tennessee Titans.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

