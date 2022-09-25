ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
