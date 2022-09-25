Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
Bills’ Ken Dorsey Comments On Press Box Outburst vs. Dolphins
A camera showed Dorsey slamming his tablet on his desk at the end of Sunday’s 21–19 loss to Miami.
Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews: ‘My playing days are over’
All-time Green Bay Packers sacks leader Clay Matthews confirmed to multiple reporters during a promotional tour Tuesday that he has
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
Notre Dame assistant named as Georgia Tech possibility
Georgia Tech became the third team to fire their head coach since the 2022 college football season started when they fired Geoff Collins on Monday. Some have stated that Deion Sanders deserve a long, hard look from Jackson State, but if it isn’t him, who might it be for the once-proud Yellow Jackets?
Comments / 0