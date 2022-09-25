With football season back in full swing, everyone is wondering a lot, especially when it comes to the 2023 Super Bowl. With past performances from Beyoncé, Shakira & Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and many more, hopes are pretty high that this one will be just as, if not more, spectacular. After a bunch of speculation on who’d be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (especially from loyal Taylor Swift fans), it turns out it’ll be none other than Rihanna.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO