WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
WKRC
Kim's Cart features fall decor deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
Fox 19
Missing woman found safe, family says
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman who was missing since last week has been found safe, according to her family. Fairfield Township officers were searching for the woman who had not been seen since Friday near Van Buren Drive in the City of Hamilton. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrate 12th birthday
Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrated their 12th birthday last week. Brothers Joseph and Tecumseh were born on Sept. 19, 2010. Zoo officials said the while the two are brothers, they definitely have their own distinct personalities. Tecumseh is more friendly toward new people whereas Joe needs a little bit of...
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man receives hereditary ALS diagnosis after his father's passing
CINCINNATI — For years, WLWT has been bringing its audience stories of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, helping them get access to drugs that could prolong their life and taking their fight to lawmakers. But there's another devastating reality to this disease that's 100 % fatal: the genetic impact. It's...
WKRC
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
WKRC
Have a hoot at Dollywood's Harvest Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dollywood guests are sure to have a “hoot” during this year’s harvest festival. Jenn Webb shares details of what visitors can expect this year at Hoot Owl Hollow.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
WLWT 5
Kroger Wellness Festival turns downtown Cincinnati into a centerpiece for health and wellness
CINCINNATI — For the fourth year, Kroger welcomed thousands to the heart of downtown, turning 2nd Street into a centerpiece of health and wellness. “It's been amazing two days welcoming thousands to the banks for health and wellness activities, cooking demos, samples. We’re just overjoyed,” said Jenifer Moore of Kroger.
At 98, Oakley Farris finds new life and purpose — and Bill Scheyer, the son he didn’t know he had
At 98, Oakley Farris was dealing with the deepest possible grief, mourning the death of his beloved Eva to whom he was married for 72 years. He faced being “frozen in time” for the remainder of his life with only his sweet memories to keep him company. But...
WLWT 5
Police: 10-year-old boy found safe in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — A 10-year-old boy was found after being reported missing Monday in Colerain Township. The North West Local School District said the child went missing around 3:15 p.m. Colerain Township Police posted on its Facebook page that the child had been found safe Monday evening. If you have...
wvxu.org
New shelters for families experiencing homelessness are opening. Advocates say they are much-needed
During the pandemic, Sadia Hodges was laid off from her job at a daycare center. To top it off, the Cincinnati woman’s landlord kept raising her rent and she could no longer afford to stay in her apartment. Eventually she turned to the family shelter Bethany House, telling her 8- and 10-year-old sons they would be moving.
Butler County explores homeless housing options; leaders look at 'Dignity Buses'
Butler County leaders who recently took a trip to view Dignity Buses in Florida said they could be a good starting point to provide shelter for the county’s homeless.
Fox 19
For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
WLWT 5
Ohio school's service dog poses for school picture
GOSHEN, Ohio — It was picture day for students at Goshen Middle School and that included the school's facility dog, Meg. The school posted her picture on their Facebook page with the caption, "GMS Facility dog Meg has nailed her yearbook photo once again! We hope this puts a smile on your face, just like she does for us every day!"
WKRC
Organizations help find affordable housing amid skyrocketing Cincinnati rent costs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you rent an apartment or a house in Cincinnati, you're likely paying more than in previous years. Real estate brokerage company Redfin says Cincinnati renters are again going through the highest jump in rates across the nation. A recent report shows Cincinnati has the biggest year-to-year hike with increases of 26%.
wtae.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
WKRC
New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Waterford Place in Loveland. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
