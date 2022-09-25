We are eating lunch. The dining area is perched on the edge of the Zambezi River, right where the river forks and forms an inlet known as the “Discovery Channel.” Just as if we were tuned into a live broadcast on that very TV channel, a family of elephants comes down to the water’s edge, a few feet away, and wades across the channel. All but one of the elephants step confidently into the water, wading towards us through the shallows, as we stop eating to watch. The last elephant, apparently reluctant to cross, tests the water, first with her toes and then with her trunk, before changing her mind and turning to clamber back up the way she’d come.

