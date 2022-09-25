At or before the Oct. 12 public forum for local election candidates, each one should either explain or be questioned fully about whether they support Colorado’s existing election laws and regulations, including Colorado’s model system of mandatory voting by mail, drop-off boxes and bipartisan signature verification. If any of the candidates think existing election laws, voter registration requirements or voting periods should be changed, they should be asked to offer a rationale for what they believe is wrong with the existing laws and explain what should be changed to improve our elections.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO