Letter to the editor: Candidates must be questioned on voter security
At or before the Oct. 12 public forum for local election candidates, each one should either explain or be questioned fully about whether they support Colorado’s existing election laws and regulations, including Colorado’s model system of mandatory voting by mail, drop-off boxes and bipartisan signature verification. If any of the candidates think existing election laws, voter registration requirements or voting periods should be changed, they should be asked to offer a rationale for what they believe is wrong with the existing laws and explain what should be changed to improve our elections.
Marijuana regulation takes center stage at Grand Lake Board of Trustees meeting
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees reviewed the potential rules and regulations for retail marijuana establishments, which would cover stores as well as cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities, during the workshop at their Monday night meeting. Grand Lake will have a ballot issue this November that could legalize retail marijuana in the town.
Letter to the editor: Another voter for Jolene Stetson Linke
The office Clerk and Recorder for Grand County needs a hard worker like Jolene Stetson Linke. A ranch wife with a long history in Grand County on the famous Linke Ranch, a successful lawyer, a great mother to three upstanding children, a former schoolteacher and a former election judge, Jolene Stetson Linke has the honesty and integrity to be a great Clerk and Recorder for Grand County.
Historic Colorado Contest will select license plate designs for state’s 150th anniversary
Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles has launched the Historic Colorado Contest, which will accept designs of license plates to commemorate Colorado’s 150th anniversary in 2026. Submissions opened Sept. 19 and will close Nov. 30. Anyone who lives or studies in the Centennial State can enter the contest, which...
Leaf-looking tips for peepers
Autumn has officially begun, and Grand County is traditionally one of the best areas to view the changing leaves. Slow down for a scenic drive to take in yellow, golds and sometimes bright orange. Parks, whether Rocky Mountain or Granby’s secluded Kaibab, are great places to take in the beauty of fall.
Granby architecture firm is designing future educational projects around Grand County
Granby’s Munn Architecture, which has designed several projects benefitting schools in Grand County, most recently contributed to Middle Park High School’s career technical education building expansion. Munn broke ground on the building Sept. 14; construction will wrap up in early 2024. Renovations include an 11,000 square foot addition...
Simply Outdoors store opens in Granby
A new store graces Granby’s Main Street. Lisa Debevec, new co-owner of Granby’s Simply Outdoors store, located at 255 East Agate Ave. in historic downtown Granby, is busy stocking new merchandise for fishing, camping, hunting, boating and archery. Lisa and her husband, Jim, also own Beacon Landing Marina in Grand Lake. They are excited to also offer guided fishing trips on Lake Granby and boat rental convenience from their new Granby location. Stop by any day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesday.
Lions Club invests in local nonprofits
The Fraser River Valley Lions Club recently held their annual awards luncheon at the Church of Eternal Hills, awarding 30 nonprofits with grants totaling $55,000. Individual grants ranged from $400 to $9,000. Grant recipients vary greatly in their purpose and who they serve, addressing housing and food insecurity, mental health, domestic violence and other critical needs. Additional grants were awarded to support things like local rodeos, youth hockey, library, arts, trails and more.
Tintype photographer offers antique-looking portraits in Fraser
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, photojournalist Tyler Tomasello will take photos that make one look like they’re living in the 1800s. Grand County Historical Association is hosting Tomasello at Cozens Ranch Museum in Fraser. Tintype photography dates back to the mid-1800s and involves creating a...
