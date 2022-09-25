ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29

TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider

GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
GREENWICH, CT
wlad.com

Moose spotted running around Greater Danbury

There was a moose on the loose in the Greater Danbury area yesterday. A moose was spotted in Newtown, then running through the AMC parking lot in Danbury, and up in New Fairfield. The day before, a moose was spotted by a Woodbury Resident State Trooper. The current moose population...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater

A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
DANBURY, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert

BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield Selectmen delay vote on affordable housing plan

RIDGEFIELD -- While the town's Selectmen disagreed on how much public input has gone into the town's affordable housing plan, by the end of Wednesday's Board meeting, they all agreed the public needs to get the opportunity to review the plan. Therefore, while the Selectmen intended to vote on the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs

SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
SHELTON, CT
NewsTimes

Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list

The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk begins charter revision process. Here's what happens next.

NORWALK — The city’s Charter Revision Commission held its first meeting last week, outlining revision plans and goals, including a proposed draft prepared by late spring. The commission is comprised of seven members, with a mix of political party representation, Common Council President Tom Livingston said during Wednesday’s meeting.
NORWALK, CT
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.

BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

