These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging returns Sept. 29
TORRINGTON — Celebrate Belonging, an event focused on helping residents find resources for medical disabilities, financial challenges and family needs, is returning Thursday on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. Celebrate Belonging was developed by the Be Ready Project, led by executive director Judy Kobylarz-Dillard. This year, sponsors for the...
NewsTimes
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
wlad.com
Moose spotted running around Greater Danbury
There was a moose on the loose in the Greater Danbury area yesterday. A moose was spotted in Newtown, then running through the AMC parking lot in Danbury, and up in New Fairfield. The day before, a moose was spotted by a Woodbury Resident State Trooper. The current moose population...
NewsTimes
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
New Wappingers School Requires Parents to Sign Frightening Oath
A school based on natural learning has opened its doors in Wappingers Falls. But before attending class, children's parents must sign a lengthy pledge with some pretty terrifying terms. Wild Roots describes itself as a "nature-based" early education center. The school is located on Route 9D at the former site...
NPS announces Middle School Choice, parents cry foul
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is “transitioning from a concept of middle school assignments based on neighborhoods to families choosing which school they wish their child to attend regardless of where they live in Norwalk.”. Approved by the Board of Education in March, this latest move toward...
NewsTimes
Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
NewsTimes
Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert
BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield Selectmen delay vote on affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD -- While the town's Selectmen disagreed on how much public input has gone into the town's affordable housing plan, by the end of Wednesday's Board meeting, they all agreed the public needs to get the opportunity to review the plan. Therefore, while the Selectmen intended to vote on the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
Spike Lipschutz, MD – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communication’s Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others. “Spike has had...
Register Citizen
Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs
SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
NewsTimes
Who are the Top Workplaces 59 winners? A close-up look at the list
The 59 winners on the Hearst Connecticut Media Top Workplaces list for 2022 are, as usual, heavy on services: health care, finance, law and business and social services. That reflects the Connecticut economy and it reflects the kinds of companies that tend to compete well in the employee experience. That’s...
NewsTimes
GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer
A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
NewsTimes
Sherman to vote on plan to build town's first senior housing development
SHERMAN — Residents will go to the polls in December to vote on the town's proposal to lease land to a private developer for Sherman’s first senior housing development. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Charter Hall. Last spring, the...
Register Citizen
Norwalk begins charter revision process. Here's what happens next.
NORWALK — The city’s Charter Revision Commission held its first meeting last week, outlining revision plans and goals, including a proposed draft prepared by late spring. The commission is comprised of seven members, with a mix of political party representation, Common Council President Tom Livingston said during Wednesday’s meeting.
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.
BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
