NewsTimes
Ridgefield moms, volunteers transform Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard into beautified space
RIDGEFIELD — For years, Ridgebury Elementary School’s courtyard was what Jen D’amico described as “an unusable mess.”. But thanks to a pair of Ridgefield mothers, students and other community members, the courtyard underwent a significant face-lift in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Over four years, the volunteers removed trees and weeds before beautifying the space with up-cycled flowers, picnic tables and art projects.
NewsTimes
Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints
NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
NewsTimes
Ridgefield Selectmen delay vote on affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD -- While the town's Selectmen disagreed on how much public input has gone into the town's affordable housing plan, by the end of Wednesday's Board meeting, they all agreed the public needs to get the opportunity to review the plan. Therefore, while the Selectmen intended to vote on the...
NewsTimes
One planner alone supports bending Danbury’s new retail pot law to accommodate a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Most of the city’s planning establishment is aligned against a zoning challenge brought by Danbury’s only cannabis dispensary to change how distance is measured to a neighborhood in newly passed regulations that allow four types of marijuana businesses. And then there is Arnold Finaldi, the...
NewsTimes
Pub crawl to benefit Stamford's Ferguson Library happening Oct. 12
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Friends of the Ferguson Library annual literary pub crawl is back by popular demand, according to their site. The pub crawl is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. and will feature Stamford restaurants...
NewsTimes
Sherman to vote on plan to build town's first senior housing development
SHERMAN — Residents will go to the polls in December to vote on the town's proposal to lease land to a private developer for Sherman’s first senior housing development. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Charter Hall. Last spring, the...
NewsTimes
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
NewsTimes
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
NewsTimes
Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert
BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NewsTimes
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.
BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
NewsTimes
GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer
A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
NewsTimes
Plagued with 'growing pains' day 1, Sound On Sound’s day 2 more organized
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Walking into Sound On Sound on Sunday afternoon, fans were greeted with a much different scene than the previous day. Saturday was marred with safety concerns such as minimal dedicated walking paths, chairs and towels that overtook much of the planned standing room area and lack of lighting in parts of the concert field. On Sunday, a different picture was painted — literally — as walking paths were drawn on the grass around attendees in lawn chairs. Festival goers were visibly more relaxed, lines were greatly reduced and sound was improved throughout the concert field.
NewsTimes
Letter to the editor: Sad state of affairs for police
I was disappointed when I read that the city of Bridgeport caved and settled a fatal police shooting lawsuit after the officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by both an internal investigation and the State’s Attorney’s Office. While I am aware that the cost to litigate this matter could far exceed the settlement amount, I believe that the city should have considered recovering attorney fees for defending a frivolous complaint.
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NewsTimes
Stevie Nicks returns to Bridgeport for Sound On Sound headlining performance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After her last appearance almost 20 years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks returned to Bridgeport on Saturday for a headlining appearance at Sound On Sound music festival. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter led the audience in an hour-and-a-half performance that saw Nicks perform hits from all eras of her career.
NewsTimes
Tributes pour in for former Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Gary Barcher not only coached Kevin Moses at Bloomfield, he coached alongside him for the Warhawks. The former longtime varsity boys basketball coach remembers Moses, who died of colon cancer on Monday, when he was the JV coach some four decades ago. Moses played for him. That relationship grew over the course of time.
NewsTimes
76-year-old Old Saybrook man dies after car plunges into Saybrook Point marina
OLD SAYBROOK — A 76-year-old Old Saybrook man died Saturday after the vehicle he was driving plunged into a marina on the mouth of the Connecticut River, officials said. Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said officers were dispatched at about 10:12 p.m. to the Saybrook Point Inn Resort & Marina on Bridge Street after a 911 caller reported that a car had veered into the water.
