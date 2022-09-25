ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

NewsTimes

Abortion-rights group leader lends support to NC candidates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of a national political action committee working to elect women who support abortion rights visited North Carolina on Tuesday, joining candidates she says must win this fall to block Republican attempts to enact more restrictions. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also stood beside EMILY's...
ELECTIONS
NewsTimes

Highlights from the Connecticut governor candidates debate

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling took part in a Connecticut governor candidate's forum Tuesday, hosted by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut from West Hartford. The forum streamed online at 12:30...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state's relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to pay off coronavirus-era debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund by year's end. The Democrat announced he will transfer $450 million from the account set...
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTimes

Letter to the editor: Sad state of affairs for police

I was disappointed when I read that the city of Bridgeport caved and settled a fatal police shooting lawsuit after the officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by both an internal investigation and the State’s Attorney’s Office. While I am aware that the cost to litigate this matter could far exceed the settlement amount, I believe that the city should have considered recovering attorney fees for defending a frivolous complaint.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsTimes

Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints

NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield Selectmen delay vote on affordable housing plan

RIDGEFIELD -- While the town's Selectmen disagreed on how much public input has gone into the town's affordable housing plan, by the end of Wednesday's Board meeting, they all agreed the public needs to get the opportunity to review the plan. Therefore, while the Selectmen intended to vote on the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield moms, volunteers transform Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard into beautified space

RIDGEFIELD — For years, Ridgebury Elementary School’s courtyard was what Jen D’amico described as “an unusable mess.”. But thanks to a pair of Ridgefield mothers, students and other community members, the courtyard underwent a significant face-lift in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Over four years, the volunteers removed trees and weeds before beautifying the space with up-cycled flowers, picnic tables and art projects.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater

A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider

GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer

A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Plagued with 'growing pains' day 1, Sound On Sound’s day 2 more organized

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Walking into Sound On Sound on Sunday afternoon, fans were greeted with a much different scene than the previous day. Saturday was marred with safety concerns such as minimal dedicated walking paths, chairs and towels that overtook much of the planned standing room area and lack of lighting in parts of the concert field. On Sunday, a different picture was painted — literally — as walking paths were drawn on the grass around attendees in lawn chairs. Festival goers were visibly more relaxed, lines were greatly reduced and sound was improved throughout the concert field.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert

BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.

BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

