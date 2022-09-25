Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Abortion-rights group leader lends support to NC candidates
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The head of a national political action committee working to elect women who support abortion rights visited North Carolina on Tuesday, joining candidates she says must win this fall to block Republican attempts to enact more restrictions. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also stood beside EMILY's...
NewsTimes
Highlights from the Connecticut governor candidates debate
Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling took part in a Connecticut governor candidate's forum Tuesday, hosted by NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut from West Hartford.
NewsTimes
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs.
NewsTimes
Pritzker promises unemployment fund debt payoff by year end
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that the state's relatively low jobless rate will help him keep his promise to pay off coronavirus-era debt in the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund by year's end. The Democrat announced he will transfer $450 million from the account set...
NewsTimes
Letter to the editor: Sad state of affairs for police
I was disappointed when I read that the city of Bridgeport caved and settled a fatal police shooting lawsuit after the officer involved was cleared of any wrongdoing by both an internal investigation and the State’s Attorney’s Office. While I am aware that the cost to litigate this matter could far exceed the settlement amount, I believe that the city should have considered recovering attorney fees for defending a frivolous complaint.
NewsTimes
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
NewsTimes
Norwalk adjusts Middle School Choice initiative amid parent complaints
NORWALK — The school district is adjusting its new Middle School Choice initiative amid concerns raised by parents. In a statement, the school system explained that a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because it heard "from our families that they desired more engagement and conversation regarding this subject."
NewsTimes
Ridgefield Selectmen delay vote on affordable housing plan
RIDGEFIELD -- While the town's Selectmen disagreed on how much public input has gone into the town's affordable housing plan, by the end of Wednesday's Board meeting, they all agreed the public needs to get the opportunity to review the plan. Therefore, while the Selectmen intended to vote on the...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield moms, volunteers transform Ridgebury Elementary School courtyard into beautified space
RIDGEFIELD — For years, Ridgebury Elementary School’s courtyard was what Jen D’amico described as “an unusable mess.”. But thanks to a pair of Ridgefield mothers, students and other community members, the courtyard underwent a significant face-lift in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year. Over four years, the volunteers removed trees and weeds before beautifying the space with up-cycled flowers, picnic tables and art projects.
NewsTimes
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
NewsTimes
Greenwich school officials say Cos Cob administrator had role in hiring but wasn't the sole decider
GREENWICH — With multiple investigations ongoing after a viral video showed Cos Cob School Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland appearing to speak about discriminatory hiring practices in Greenwich Public Schools, district officials foreshadowed what investigators might find in coming weeks. Director of Communications Jonathan Supranowitz said assistant principals are never...
NewsTimes
One planner alone supports bending Danbury’s new retail pot law to accommodate a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Most of the city’s planning establishment is aligned against a zoning challenge brought by Danbury’s only cannabis dispensary to change how distance is measured to a neighborhood in newly passed regulations that allow four types of marijuana businesses. And then there is Arnold Finaldi, the...
NewsTimes
GoFundMe page established for Bloomfield coach stricken with cancer
A GoFundMe page has been established for Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses, who recently was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. That page was created Sunday with a goal to raise $15,000. As of Monday evening, a total of $15,739 had been raised through more than 200 donations. Moses’...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
NewsTimes
Plan for 30 apartments in downtown Bethel 'just doesn’t belong' and faces rejection
BETHEL — A 30-unit apartment complex proposed for 17 Whitney Road may hit a dead end. On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning will review a draft resolution to deny the application submitted by Judy and Frank Saunders, who want to construct the three-story building on their 1.7-acre Whitney Road property.
NewsTimes
Plagued with 'growing pains' day 1, Sound On Sound’s day 2 more organized
Walking into Sound On Sound on Sunday afternoon, fans were greeted with a much different scene than the previous day. Saturday was marred with safety concerns such as minimal dedicated walking paths, chairs and towels that overtook much of the planned standing room area and lack of lighting in parts of the concert field. On Sunday, a different picture was painted — literally — as walking paths were drawn on the grass around attendees in lawn chairs. Festival goers were visibly more relaxed, lines were greatly reduced and sound was improved throughout the concert field.
NewsTimes
Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert
BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NewsTimes
'Like night & day': Sound on Sound social media feedback more positive after Day 2 changes
The avalanche of criticisms over the Sound on Sound festival seemed to slow on Day 2. After organizers made changes after the first day, attendees noticed an improvement in overcrowding and long lines.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield schools spend most per student in Hartford County. But their test scores lag behind CT average.
BLOOMFIELD — The town's public schools spend the most money per student in Hartford County, while the district's standardized test scores remain below state averages. The percentage of students meeting or exceeding state expectations for English Language Arts and math dropped starkly from the 2018-19 school year to 2021-22, according to state data. Scores from 2020-21 were counted separately due to COVID-19 school closures.
NewsTimes
Sherman to vote on plan to build town's first senior housing development
SHERMAN — Residents will go to the polls in December to vote on the town's proposal to lease land to a private developer for Sherman’s first senior housing development. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Charter Hall. Last spring, the...
