This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Walking into Sound On Sound on Sunday afternoon, fans were greeted with a much different scene than the previous day. Saturday was marred with safety concerns such as minimal dedicated walking paths, chairs and towels that overtook much of the planned standing room area and lack of lighting in parts of the concert field. On Sunday, a different picture was painted — literally — as walking paths were drawn on the grass around attendees in lawn chairs. Festival goers were visibly more relaxed, lines were greatly reduced and sound was improved throughout the concert field.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO