Read full article on original website
Related
Novak Djokovic thanks Roger Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup
Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
Upworthy
Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry
It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
GOLF・
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
GOLF・
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
LONDON — (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam...
Citrus County Chronicle
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup. The names change over time, but the results don't seem to.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nations League: Spain tops Portugal late to reach Final Four
MADRID (AP) — Luis Enrique was ready for the criticism to start pouring out back home. He knew another setback so close to the World Cup would raise questions about his team and his work. Then a late goal changed it all, and it was all joy and praise...
Citrus County Chronicle
US World Cup worries grow, 0-0 draw vs Saudis in last tuneup
The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Aging Capitals think they can go on another long playoff run
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Look no further than the extra gray hair on Alex Ovechkin's head for evidence he and the Washington Capitals are getting older. The stress of the past few years has not helped. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, the Capitals have not won a playoff series and are now one of the oldest teams in the NHL.
Deadspin
Frances Tiafoe continues his ascent
I can’t explain why I find the Laver Cup so gripping, even beyond one of the game’s legends retiring on its stage. Perhaps it’s just how much the players get into being in a team atmosphere, and you can’t help but go along for the ride. It’s the same charm as golf’s Ryder Cup, I assume.
Comments / 0