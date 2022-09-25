Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
How Jeffrey Dahmer Felt About His Mother, Joyce Dahmer
Did Jeffrey Dahmer have positive feelings about his biological mother, Joyce Dahmer? Here's what we know about their mother-son relationship.
‘Monster — Dahmer’ Changed This Detail About Jeffrey Dahmer’s Neighbor Glenda Cleveland
Glenda Cleveland is an important character in Netflix's new series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but the show makes some changes to her story.
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Cousin Says Netflix's 'Monster' Is 'Retraumatizing' Family: 'For What?'
The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is speaking out about Monster, Netflix's new show about the serial killer. Eric Perry, a cousin of Errol Lindsey, tweeted that the Ryan Murphy-helmed series is "retraumatizing" his family. "I'm not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is...
Netflix Dahmer Doc Backlash After Critics Remind Viewers of Real Victims
Many on social media are praising actor Evan Peters' good looks, but critics are reminding viewers to remember Jeffrey Dahmer's real victims.
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
‘Dahmer’ Episode 1 Recap: “He Was a Strange Boy”
Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is well-trod ground. Two genuinely excellent movies have been made about the mild-mannered predator and cannibal: 2002’s Dahmer, written and directed by David Jacobson and starring a pre-fame Jeremy Renner, and 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, written and directed by Marc Meyers and based on the compelling graphic memoir of the same name by Dahmer’s high-school acquaintance, cartoonist Derf Backderf, with Ross Lynch in the title role.
Fact vs. fiction: What's real, what's not in Netflix’s 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'
Here's a look at the facts and fiction of each episode of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," now streaming on Netflix.
‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught
'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' kicks off with the end of Dahmer's path as a serial killer. After 17 victims, he gets caught thanks to the quick thinking of Tracy Edwards.
