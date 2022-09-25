ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 1 Recap: “He Was a Strange Boy”

Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. The story of Jeffrey Dahmer is well-trod ground. Two genuinely excellent movies have been made about the mild-mannered predator and cannibal: 2002’s Dahmer, written and directed by David Jacobson and starring a pre-fame Jeremy Renner, and 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, written and directed by Marc Meyers and based on the compelling graphic memoir of the same name by Dahmer’s high-school acquaintance, cartoonist Derf Backderf, with Ross Lynch in the title role.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Deafness#The Maryland School
wegotthiscovered.com

A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries

It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

‘Mork And Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ creator dies

Mork and Mindy and Perfect Strangers creator Dale McRaven has died at the age of 83. The writer and television showrunner died in his home in Porter Ranch, California, his son David told Variety. McRaven died from complications related to lung cancer. McRaven co-created Mork and Minda with Joe Glauberg...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A face-smashing action sequel leaves a trail of broken bodies on the streaming charts

Some people may prefer their action movies to have some depth or substance to them, but there’s a huge number of genre fans who want nothing more than to see a grizzled badass decimate as many enemies as possible within the space of two hours in as many gruesome and inventive ways as possible. Luckily they do, otherwise Gerard Butler’s career would be in a much different place, with the star’s Angel Has Fallen becoming the latest entry from his back catalogue to blow a hole in the streaming charts.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy