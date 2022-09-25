Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin fires back at reporter over Ole Miss fan attendance
Ole Miss doesn’t have a problem getting fans through the gates and into the stadium, but keeping them in the stadium is a whole other situation. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t pleased with the fan turnout in the second half, and addressed It with the media following Ole Miss’ 35-27 victory over Tulsa Saturday.
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Eagles WR Devonta Smith Speaks Out About Huge Week 3 Performance
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 thus far this season after dominant performances against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders as they have looked great on both sides of the ball. This is a team with a burgeoning offense. Heavily reliant on the run game in recent seasons, Philadelphia...
Celtics find some normalcy during 1st training camp practice
BOSTON (AP) — Joe Mazzulla didn’t want his first practice as the Celtics interim coach to feel any different than his previous three years as an assistant. So when he arrived at the team’s facility Tuesday for Boston’s first training camp workout, he did his best to keep everything about his routine the same, right down to where he parked.
Aging Capitals think they can go on another long playoff run
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Look no further than the extra gray hair on Alex Ovechkin's head for evidence he and the Washington Capitals are getting older. The stress of the past few years has not helped. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018, the Capitals have not won a playoff series and are now one of the oldest teams in the NHL.
US women win record 27th straight game at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — There's been a long legacy of success for the U.S. women's basketball team at the World Cup. The names change over time, but the results don't seem to.
Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more assertive he’s become.
Hurricanes aim for 5th straight playoff trip, deeper push
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded overhauls for retooling in becoming a perennial playoff team. The hope is the latest changes are enough to win the Stanley Cup. Headlining talents like Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have matured from playoff newcomers to veteran mainstays in four straight trips, including the past two years as a division champion. That's true, too, of coach Rod Brind'Amour, a first-time head coach in that 2019 run to the Eastern Conference finals that followed a nine-year playoff drought for Carolina.
