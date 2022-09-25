FINAL SCORE: Cardinals fall short vs. Rams, lose 20-12

The Arizona Cardinals have now lost 11 of their last 12 games against the Los Angeles Rams and still have not beaten them at home since 2014.

On Sunday afternoon, they started slowly again, falling behind 13-0 in the first half and never scoring a touchdown in a 20-12 loss.

After the slow start, they played well defensively and were able to control the ball on offense, but their inability to turn drives into touchdowns was the difference.

The recap of the game is below.

Punt blocked after 3-and-out

The Cardinals get the ball on offense to start the game and fail to get a first down. Jalen Ramsey breaks up a third-down pass intended for A.J. Green and then Andy Lee’s punt is blocked. The Rams take over at the Arizona 35.

Rams 3, Cardinals 0

After the blocked punt, the Rams threaten with a goal-to-go situation. Stafford throws two incompletions, including an near interception to Marco Wilson, who dropped the ball in the end zone. They settle for a field goal to take the lead.

Rams 10, Cardinals 0

After another three-and-out, the Rams get a touchdown on a 20-yard run by Cooper Kupp. It is another double-digit first-half deficit.

Rams 13, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals get a first down but don’t get points and then the defense gives up consecutive plays of at least 25 yards. The defense, though, makes a couple of plays and is fortunate that Kupp can’t haul in a pass in the end zone when covered by two players, and the Rams settle for a 40-yard field goal that was good despite hitting the right upright.

Rams 13, Cardinals 3

After forcing Rams to punt, the Cardinals finally get on the board, It isn’t a touchdown, though, after a 19-play, 65-yard drive that takes more than nine minutes, they only get a 23-yard field goal.

Justin Pugh heads to the locker room with a left arm or shoulder injury and James Conner, Eno Benjamin and Zach Ertz all have drops on the drive.

Rams 13, Cardinals 6

The Cardinals force a three-and-out for a second straight possession and then add points before the end of the half. They get the ball with 48 seconds left and, despite two penalties, went 47 yards in eight plays and got a 43-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the half to cut the deficit to seven points.

Greg Dortch’s 20-yard catch gets the Cardinals in field-goal range.

A.J. Green, Justin Pugh hurt

Green suffered a left knee injury at the end of the first half. It was announced he would not return. He had previously come off the field limping and had the knee wrapped.

Pugh had an elbow injury in the first half. He went to the locker room but returned to the lineup after halftime.

Rams 13, Cardinals 9

The Cardinals are chipping away at the lead. They force a three-and-out to start the second half and move methodically down the field, going 58 yards on 16 plays to get another field goal. This time it is from 49 yards and they trail by only four.

They have 53 offensive plays to the Rams’ 28. If they get another stop, the offense might break through with a tired Rams defense on the field.

Rams 20, Cardinals 9

The Cardinals almost force another three-and-out but Matthew Stafford shakes off a near sack by Zaven Collins and converts the first down on a throw to Cooper Kupp, their first first down since the first quarter.

After that, they march down the field and get a touchdown on a Cam Akers 14-yard run. The lead is back up to 11.

Turnover on downs

After the Rams’ touchdown, the Cardinals need a touchdown. They move down the field and go for it on fourth down rather than kick another field goal. The pass for Marquise Brown is broken up by cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Goalline fumble!

The Rams knock on the door of another touchdown but Budda Baker forces a fumble and the Cardinals take the ball away inside the five-yard line.

The Cardinals still have some life.

Rams 20, Cardinals 12

After the takeaway, the Cardinals can’t move quickly. They kick a 31-yard field goal with 1:07 left after they take 17 plays to go 84 yards. They still trail by eight so they need to recover an onside kick and then score a touchdown and convert the two-point try to force overtime.