Tallahassee, FL

Boston 25 News

Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
WHITMAN, MA
BC Heights

An Ode to College Application Season: My “Why BC?” Three Years After Applying

The end of summer and the subsequent return to school is an important span of time. For me, the end of August means frantically packing up my things, quitting my insufferable job, and heading back to the Heights. But, it wasn’t always like this. And for high school students everywhere, the end of summer and the beginning of senior year really only means one thing: college application season is upon them.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Pine Manor’s Summer Academy Program Welcomes Inaugural Class

The most important thing about the Academy, a summer enrichment program for underrepresented students, is the fact that it is free, according to Joy Moore, executive director of the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success initiative. “It’s about going beyond our own sort of universe here at BC and extending...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Boston College Should Increase Oversight of SOFC to Prevent Future Budgeting Issues

Boston College should increase transparency and oversight of SOFC to prevent future budgeting issues for BC’s variety of student organizations. Regardless of SOFC’s internal behavior, the BC administration has a responsibility to provide adequate and stable support to student organizations on campus, and recent events within SOFC have shown the organization’s oversight has fallen short in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Career Center Introduces Industry-Specific Career Fairs

The Boston College Career Center changed its career fair format this year, introducing several industry-specific fairs to better connect students and prospective employers, said Frances Adjorlolo, associate director of employer engagement at the Career Center. “Shifting the career fairs to also be industry-specific means that we can create recruiting opportunities...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

BC Law Adds Early Decision Admission Option

Boston College Law School will now offer prospective students the option to apply early decision, or through binding admissions, according to Assistant Dean of Graduate Enrollment Shawn McShay. “I believe the Early Decision option will allow students who are passionate about joining the BC Law community a direct path to...
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Che! Empanada Fills Newtonville Storefront with Argentinian Classics

The new Che! Empanada in Newtonville is an authentic, delectable Argentinian spot perfect for a lunch break right off the Mass. Turnpike. Che! opened its first spot in Worcester—where there’s a large Latino community, the manager said—in January 2021. But now, the restaurant is growing into a regional brand. The Newton location opened in April, and the manager, who requested to not be named, said there are plans to expand into Harvard Square and other parts of Boston.
NEWTON, MA
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
SALISBURY, MA
BC Heights

Newton Community Pride Auctions Off Locally Designed Art Benches

Newton Community Pride is auctioning off 12 public benches crafted by local and regional artists. The auction will last until Sept. 30. Newton Community Pride—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to beautification, art, and culture in the city—is auctioning off 12 of 17 public art benches from its “Sit & Let Your Spirit Soar” art installation online.
NEWTON, MA
BC Heights

Newton Residents Debate Parking Regulations on Grove Street at Traffic Council Meeting

Newton residents were vocal during discussions of parking regulations on Grove Street and a stop sign request on Exeter Street at the Sept. 15 Traffic Council meeting. The Newton Traffic Council meets monthly to discuss parking regulations, safety zones, and stop sign requests in the city. Most requests were approved without much public comment at the Thursday meeting, but motions TC43-22 and TC46-22 sparked vibrant conversation.
NEWTON, MA

