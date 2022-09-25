Read full article on original website
BC Heights
After Suffering Second-Largest Loss of His BC Tenure, Hafley Remains Optimistic About Young Players, Leadership
Positives were hard to come by in a 30-point loss for Boston College football. But for head coach Jeff Hafley—whose team lost 44–14 to Florida State in Week Four—highlighting the promising aspects of his young players remained important. Quarterback Emmett Morehead saw his first game action of...
BC Heights
Eagles Go Scoreless Against North Carolina, Drop Third Straight Game￼
With two minutes left in the first half, North Carolina crossed the ball in front of the box, bypassing Boston College women’s soccer’s defense before lodging it in the back of the net. This goal broke the dam, and the Tar Heels scored two more goals within the first four minutes of the second half.
Boston 25 News
Weight restrictions keeping some South Shore football players on the sideline
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jenni Brennan’s son Jacob loves football. And for the last several years, the Whitman teen’s pursued that passion in the Old Colony Youth Football League, established on the South Shore nearly 60 years ago. OCYFL started with just a handful of participating towns — but that number is now up to 35, with 28 teams now competing.
BC Heights
An Ode to College Application Season: My “Why BC?” Three Years After Applying
The end of summer and the subsequent return to school is an important span of time. For me, the end of August means frantically packing up my things, quitting my insufferable job, and heading back to the Heights. But, it wasn’t always like this. And for high school students everywhere, the end of summer and the beginning of senior year really only means one thing: college application season is upon them.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
Inside Boston-based DraftKings as MA prepares for legalized sports betting
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission may still be hammering out details about what sports betting will look like in the state, but at DraftKings world headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, everyone is pumped for the process to begin. “I think this will be a game changer for...
BC Heights
Pine Manor’s Summer Academy Program Welcomes Inaugural Class
The most important thing about the Academy, a summer enrichment program for underrepresented students, is the fact that it is free, according to Joy Moore, executive director of the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success initiative. “It’s about going beyond our own sort of universe here at BC and extending...
The 25 Best Sports Bars in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Game days in New England - ahhh - the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find yourself at a sports bar at 11 AM. Why so early? Because it is GAME DAY. The vibe at most sports bars...
BC Heights
Boston College Should Increase Oversight of SOFC to Prevent Future Budgeting Issues
Boston College should increase transparency and oversight of SOFC to prevent future budgeting issues for BC’s variety of student organizations. Regardless of SOFC’s internal behavior, the BC administration has a responsibility to provide adequate and stable support to student organizations on campus, and recent events within SOFC have shown the organization’s oversight has fallen short in 2022.
BC Heights
BC Career Center Introduces Industry-Specific Career Fairs
The Boston College Career Center changed its career fair format this year, introducing several industry-specific fairs to better connect students and prospective employers, said Frances Adjorlolo, associate director of employer engagement at the Career Center. “Shifting the career fairs to also be industry-specific means that we can create recruiting opportunities...
BC Heights
BC Law Adds Early Decision Admission Option
Boston College Law School will now offer prospective students the option to apply early decision, or through binding admissions, according to Assistant Dean of Graduate Enrollment Shawn McShay. “I believe the Early Decision option will allow students who are passionate about joining the BC Law community a direct path to...
therealdeal.com
Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston
Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BC Heights
Che! Empanada Fills Newtonville Storefront with Argentinian Classics
The new Che! Empanada in Newtonville is an authentic, delectable Argentinian spot perfect for a lunch break right off the Mass. Turnpike. Che! opened its first spot in Worcester—where there’s a large Latino community, the manager said—in January 2021. But now, the restaurant is growing into a regional brand. The Newton location opened in April, and the manager, who requested to not be named, said there are plans to expand into Harvard Square and other parts of Boston.
Andover Townsman
DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior
DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Assault weapons enforcement rests with Healey, Governor says
Reports about dozens of firearms dealers based in a Littleton mill circumventing the state's assault weapons ban should at least prompt conversations between Massachusetts officials and those involved, though any enforcement authority rests with Attorney General Maura Healey, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.
BC Heights
Newton Community Pride Auctions Off Locally Designed Art Benches
Newton Community Pride is auctioning off 12 public benches crafted by local and regional artists. The auction will last until Sept. 30. Newton Community Pride—a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to beautification, art, and culture in the city—is auctioning off 12 of 17 public art benches from its “Sit & Let Your Spirit Soar” art installation online.
BC Heights
Newton Residents Debate Parking Regulations on Grove Street at Traffic Council Meeting
Newton residents were vocal during discussions of parking regulations on Grove Street and a stop sign request on Exeter Street at the Sept. 15 Traffic Council meeting. The Newton Traffic Council meets monthly to discuss parking regulations, safety zones, and stop sign requests in the city. Most requests were approved without much public comment at the Thursday meeting, but motions TC43-22 and TC46-22 sparked vibrant conversation.
