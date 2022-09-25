ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Comments / 6

Related
wgbh.org

In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Newton, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Newton, MA
Government
NHPR

How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement

Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
KINGSTON, NH
WCVB

Numerous central Massachusetts schools receive bomb threats

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — Police in central Massachusetts communities responded to as many as 20 schools that received bomb threats on Tuesday morning. Gardner Mayor Michael Nicholson said in a statement that Gardner High School was one of the facilities to receive the bomb threat. "All students were evacuated and...
ASHBURNHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Gun Violence#City Limits#Gun Stores#The City Council#The Newton City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TODAY.com

Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified

A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
BC Heights

BC Law Adds Early Decision Admission Option

Boston College Law School will now offer prospective students the option to apply early decision, or through binding admissions, according to Assistant Dean of Graduate Enrollment Shawn McShay. “I believe the Early Decision option will allow students who are passionate about joining the BC Law community a direct path to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy