Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Saints-Panthers, Ravens-Pats, more; Tua returns
Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Herbert, who is reeling from a very painful fractured rib cartilage injury, but he officially will be active for Los Angeles, which hosts Jacksonville this afternoon.
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
JAGS WIN: Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Follow along below for live updates as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on CBS47 at 4 p.m. The Jacksonville Jaguars have beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-10 6:45 p.m.: Jaguars score touchdown, 38-10 6:29 p.m.:. 6:25 p.m. Jaguars score...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
WATCH: Melvin Gordon rushes for TD, gives Broncos late-game lead
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon scored on a one-yard touchdown run against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter on Sunday evening. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter page:. After an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Broncos now lead the 49ers...
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater suffer scary injuries in Week 3 loss to Jaguars
Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers get completely embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they could be dealing with some brutal implications from a pair of injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the loss and left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of Justin Herbert’s key protectors, is dealing with a biceps issue. Via Ian Rapoport:
ESPN
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league's worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three...
ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers LT Rashawn Slater (torn biceps) out for season, LB Joey Bosa (groin) week-to-week
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa are among the Los Angeles Chargers players who suffered significant injuries in a lopsided Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Slater will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left biceps tendon and Bosa...
Trevor Lawrence Outduels One of AFC's Top Quarterbacks, Gets Jaguars to 2-1
The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback threw for 262 yards and tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 38-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
Chargers' Brandon Staley on Justin Herbert playing entire game vs. Jaguars: 'He wanted to finish the game'
Heading into the kickoff of the Chargers' game versus the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, there were lingering questions surrounding whether quarterback Justin Herbert would be active for the contest after suffering fractured rib cartilage on Sept. 15, and if so, how much would he play?. The answer to those questions...
