NFL Week 3: Saints-Panthers, Ravens-Pats, more; Tua returns

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. There were a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Herbert, who is reeling from a very painful fractured rib cartilage injury, but he officially will be active for Los Angeles, which hosts Jacksonville this afternoon.
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league's worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three...
