DCTA employees get $1,000 bonus on top of salary adjustment

Buy Now DCTA file photo

Before the Denton County Transportation Authority board appointed a CEO at Thursday’s meeting, it also authorized a $1,000 one-time payment for employees, on top of a 5% salary adjustment.

The one-time bonus for employees was discussed across two different meetings before its approval Thursday and comes at a time when governmental bodies across the county are looking at adjusting employees’ income to account for rapid inflation. At last month’s meeting, the conversation shifted from a proposed 4% salary increase across the board and $2,300 bonuses to a plan for 5% salary increases and $1,000 bonuses.