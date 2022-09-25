ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

DCTA employees get $1,000 bonus on top of salary adjustment

By Justin Grass Staff Writer
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 2 days ago
Before the Denton County Transportation Authority board appointed a CEO at Thursday’s meeting, it also authorized a $1,000 one-time payment for employees, on top of a 5% salary adjustment.

The one-time bonus for employees was discussed across two different meetings before its approval Thursday and comes at a time when governmental bodies across the county are looking at adjusting employees’ income to account for rapid inflation. At last month’s meeting, the conversation shifted from a proposed 4% salary increase across the board and $2,300 bonuses to a plan for 5% salary increases and $1,000 bonuses.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

