Herald & Review
Watch now: Scovill clubhouse finds new life as senior hang out
DECATUR — Susan Brion didn't know anyone when she moved to Central Illinois from Florida. During her first visit to the Scovill Activity Center, she was introduced to a group of card players involved in a game of Bunco. “The people were so nice, I came back Friday to...
nowdecatur.com
Devon on Tap Seeking Volunteers for Event October 8
September 26, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council and the Decatur Parks Foundation are requesting help to run the Devon on Tap event at the Nelson Park Lakeshore on October 8. To volunteer, follow this link. You can also give the DAAC a call at 217.423.3189 or send...
channel1450.com
Hype For Hope – Area Teams Come Together To Show Support For Veesenmeyer
We have a little hype video for hope to help encourage Pleasant Plains senior Jayden Veesenmeyer who suffered a serious medical emergency on Saturday night during the Cardinals’ game at Riverton. Those interested in showing support can go here: Go Fund Me. Apparel can be found here:. And finally:
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
Champaign Co. Balloon Festival soars despite weather
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite poor weather over the weekend, organizers of the Champaign County Balloon Festival called their inaugural event a success. “Overall, we were pleased with the event, especially for a first of its kind,” said festival spokesperson Chris Diana. “We were able to introduce something to Champaign County folks that hasn’t been […]
nowdecatur.com
Boo at the Zoo Tickets Now Available
September 26, 2022 – Tickets for Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo are now available at scovillzoo.com. Visitors can enjoy treat stations, animal encounters, festive decorations, and rides on the Endangered Species Carousel and Fright Night Express Train. Those who visit must have a reservation. Sponsored by First...
wmay.com
Springfield Mineral, Fossil, and Jewelry Show Coming Up This Weekend
Ready to see dinosaurs this Saturday and Sunday at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 10a-5p? Well, you’re in luck!. “Journey Into the Jurassic” and see a very special exhibit of authentic props and memorabilia from the Jurassic Park movies! The show will also feature, mineral and fossil dealers, demonstrators, concessions, silent auction, exhibits, free parking, and kids activities including spin-n-win, fossil dig, and egg carton collection. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and kids 12 and under and scouts in uniform are free. Held at the Orr Buidling at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL.
Herald & Review
Crowds bubble up for beans and cider at Clinton Apple ‘n Pork Fest
CLINTON — Clinton was frothing over Saturday with humans, ham and beans for the 54th annual Apple ‘n Pork Festival. Volunteer Nathan Lippert was up bright and early again this year — just like in 2021 — to help prepare over 300 gallons of the event’s main culinary draw: ham and bean stew.
advantagenews.com
Honor Flight #63 flies Tuesday
Two Korean-era and 92 Vietnam-era veterans will take flight from Springfield Tuesday as part of the 63rd mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The veterans and guardians on board come from all over the state, including Brighton, Carlinville, Grafton, Granite City, and Highland. LLHF President Joan Bortolon says the...
Taylorville resident plans downtown revitalization
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans are in the early stages to revitalize Taylorville’s downtown square for future years. Taylorville resident Cindy Frisina recently acquired a handful of a storefronts for the project. Through her company, Heartland Development Partners, Inc, and a companion nonprofit organization, Revitalize Rural America, she plans to build upon the progress already being […]
WCIA
Oktoberfest brings Champaign beer and fun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What place in downtown Champaign gathers all your favorite local brewers, most sought-after food trucks and a group of fun dancers in dirndl or lederhosen?. You don’t want to miss the 9th Oktoberfest under the big tents in the parking lot near Neil and Washington...
WAND TV
Pleasant Plains postpones homecoming parade due to player emergency
PLEASANT PLAINS, ILL. (WAND) - Pleasant Plains has postponed the Sunday afternoon Homecoming Parade due to a medical emergency involving a high school football player at a game Saturday night. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, Pleasant Plains School District says a player was taken to the hospital for a...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
smilepolitely.com
The Neighbors @ The Ice House is open
After being closed for more than a year, The Neighbors @ The Ice House has now reopened. The subject came up in Kathy's Mailbag in The News-Gazette last week. There was a soft opening a couple of weeks ago, and is now open every day. The Ice House has been...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (3) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
Herald & Review
Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Athens 2-0
Pleasant Plains corralled Athens' offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. In recent action on September 15, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
mahometdaily.com
Jim Risley inducted into Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Fame
Circumstances can change everything. No one knows this better than Jim Risley, who is chairman of the Hall of Fame committee for the Mahomet-Seymour Education Foundation. Risley arrived at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) intent on the four announced inductees who would be honored prior to the Bulldogs’ football homecoming contest.
WAND TV
Barbers, stylist volunteer time to provide free haircuts for school picture day
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Students at E. J. Muffley Elementary School received free haircuts thanks to 2 local barbers and a stylist. On Monday morning, a hallway at Muffley transformed into a small barber shop and hair salon. Little tables lined the walls with tall mirrors as 54 students made their way to the chairs to get a free haircut.
