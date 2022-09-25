Ready to see dinosaurs this Saturday and Sunday at the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 10a-5p? Well, you’re in luck!. “Journey Into the Jurassic” and see a very special exhibit of authentic props and memorabilia from the Jurassic Park movies! The show will also feature, mineral and fossil dealers, demonstrators, concessions, silent auction, exhibits, free parking, and kids activities including spin-n-win, fossil dig, and egg carton collection. Admission is $2 for adults, $1 for seniors, and kids 12 and under and scouts in uniform are free. Held at the Orr Buidling at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO