POTENTIAL FLOODING IMPACTS FROM TROPICAL STORM IAN BEGIN TO TAKE SHAPE; TROPICAL STORM WATCH EXPECTED FOR LOWER KEYS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM WINDS & SQUALLS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING; STORM SURGE EXPECTED WEDNESDAY; SCHOOLS CLOSED WEDNESDAY
Florida Keys officials are ready and awaiting the tropical storm conditions that Hurricane Ian will send to the Lower Keys this afternoon and to the Middle Keys this evening. Potential storm surge flooding is expected on Wednesday, “AFTER the rain and wind subside,” said Jon Rizzo, forecast warning meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding
MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: IAN HEADS ‘WELL WEST’ OF KEYS; TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY IN LOWER KEYS
The Florida Keys are out of “the cone,” but not entirely out of the woods. County schools will be open on Monday and officials request that all cars parked at Key West High School be removed today. Tropical Storm Ian is projected to rapidly intensify into a hurricane...
Click10.com
Parts of Miami-Dade prone to flooding brace for heavy rains brought by Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Downpours from Hurricane Ian are already hitting parts of South Florida, with more rain on the way. Heavy and gusty storms passed through and lashed Downtown Miami, causing some minor flooding. Some backed up, clogged water forced one manhole cover to bubble up. “It was pouring pretty...
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: COUNTY OFFICES & SCHOOLS CLOSED TUESDAY; STORM SURGE POSSIBLE ON WEDNESDAY
Monroe County offices and Keys schools will close on Tuesday as tropical storm conditions are expected with Hurricane Ian passing roughly 65 miles west of Dry Tortugas. City of Key West and Village of Islamorada offices will also be closed Tuesday. County, city and school officials will decide tomorrow whether...
Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian to cause tornado threat, tropical storm winds, flooding in Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. – There was a possibility of tornadoes late Monday night and Tuesday across the Florida Keys. Hurricane Ian is forecast to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico to affect Key West and Key Largo before causing turmoil on the western coast of Florida. The Dry...
NBC Miami
Monroe County Schools Will Close Tuesday Ahead of Hurricane Ian
All schools and offices in the Monroe County School District will be closed Tuesday due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian intensified rapidly to hurricane strength Monday morning. It's expected to move over Cuba Monday night, pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM IAN’S TRACK CONTINUES WESTWARD SHIFT; NO DECISIONS YET ABOUT SCHOOL CLOSURES
Cautiously optimistic news about potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian continued in Monroe County’s 3 p.m. briefing on Saturday as the storm’s projected track continues to shift slightly west. After passing over Cuba, Ian is still projected to intensify into a major hurricane that will pass through the Gulf of Mexico west of the Florida Keys before making landfall somewhere in the middle of Florida’s west coast.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Heavy Rainfall from Ian May Cause the Kissimmee River to Expand into the Floodplain and Deepen
South Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District has issued another notice to navigation interests advising of the possibility of significant rainfall in the Upper Kissimmee Chain of Lakes associated with Tropical Storm Ian. The rainfall is expected to cause the Kissimmee River to expand...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents in flood-prone areas collect sandbags to prepare for heavy rainfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Ian is not impacting South Florida directly, many residents who live in flood-prone areas are preparing by filling up sandbags in case of heavy rainfall. Hurricane Ian might not be heading toward South Florida, but residents like Richard Neederman aren’t taking any chances.
Key West Shelter Opens At Noon; People To Be In Safe Structure By 2:00p
Schools will remain closed Wednesday.
NBC Miami
Monroe County Officials Advise Residents to Prepare for Impacts From Hurricane Ian
Monroe County Emergency Management was working to advise residents on specific details about the impacts from what became Hurricane Ian on Monday. In order to assist residents, Monroe County Government offices were scheduled to be open on Monday. Authorities are asking people, both tourists and locals, to continue keeping an eye on the storm.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: TROPICAL STORM IAN IS TRENDING WEST OF FLORIDA KEYS; SCHOOL CLOSURES STILL UNDECIDED
The Florida Keys’ Saturday morning official storm briefing for Tropical Storm Ian contained good news from warning forecast meteorologist Jon Rizzo of the National Weather Service. “We like what we see in terms of trends and guidance. We’re seeing a slight shift west,” Rizzo said. “While we can’t yet...
WSVN-TV
South Florida feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects. On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a...
2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
keysweekly.com
STORM UPDATE: COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL MAKE ANY EVACUATION DECISIONS SATURDAY MORNING￼
Florida Keys officials are closely monitoring the tropical depression that’s expected to become a hurricane by Monday. “Any evacuation decisions for the Florida Keys will be made tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24),” Shannon Weiner, Monroe County’s director of emergency management, said during a countywide Zoom call at noon on Friday.
