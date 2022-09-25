ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincy Jungle

6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup. Winners:. Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection...
Cincy Jungle

Free agent defensive tackles Bengals can sign to replace D.J. Reader

In the middle of winning their first game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals may’ve lost one of their best players for a while. Nose tackle D.J. Reader got his left knee rolled up on early in Sunday’s game and was declared out almost as soon as he returned to the sidelines. Reader wasn’t carted off the field and didn’t go to the locker room until later on, so there is hope he didn’t sustain a season-ending injury. That said, he’s very unlikely to play on a short week and may be out for at least a few games.
Cincy Jungle

Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

Week 3 has an interesting matchup for Monday Night Football. The somehow undefeated New York Giants are hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are one-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly played great as the Giants quarterback in a season with only three touchdowns and no games...
Cincy Jungle

Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is definitely not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals any bulletin-board material heading into Sunday’s contest. In fact, just the opposite. ‘’They’ve been on the wrong side of luck,’’ Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports recently. ‘’This team, they’re still...
Cincy Jungle

Tyreek Hill has a message for Eli Apple

With a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins with a chance to knock off the last remaining AFC undefeated team. A new addition to the Dolphins roster however, has some payback in mind for Bengals defensive-back, Eli Apple. That player is none...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals open as favorites over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals can exhale and celebrate as they get their first win of the season after beating the New York Jets 27-12. The Bengals are now 1-2 against the spread this season, and unders are 3-0 in their matchups. Now after their second straight road game, the Bengals will...
