Read full article on original website
Related
Cincy Jungle
6 winners and 3 losers from Bengals’ win at Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals looked to right the ship today in New Jersey, taking on the New York Jets and coming away with a 27-12 win. Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of today’s matchup. Winners:. Joe Burrow: Burrow needed a day like Sunday. Better protection...
Report: NFL replacing Pro Bowl with week of skills competitions, flag football game
No one knew it at the time, but the 2022 Pro Bowl was the last Pro Bowl that will be played in quite awhile. The Associated Press reported on Monday that the NFL is doing away with the Pro Bowl, which has been played since 1951, and will be replacing it with a week of skills competitions that will end with a flag football game.
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Free agent defensive tackles Bengals can sign to replace D.J. Reader
In the middle of winning their first game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals may’ve lost one of their best players for a while. Nose tackle D.J. Reader got his left knee rolled up on early in Sunday’s game and was declared out almost as soon as he returned to the sidelines. Reader wasn’t carted off the field and didn’t go to the locker room until later on, so there is hope he didn’t sustain a season-ending injury. That said, he’s very unlikely to play on a short week and may be out for at least a few games.
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
Week 3 has an interesting matchup for Monday Night Football. The somehow undefeated New York Giants are hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are one-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Daniel Jones hasn’t exactly played great as the Giants quarterback in a season with only three touchdowns and no games...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ feel-good win over the Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season. More importantly, a number of important players looked like their old selves. And the team may have even found a replacement for one of the few who didn’t return to form. Let’s get right to what we learned from...
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t panicking with his team off to a 1-2 start. Tomlin says he believes the offense is heading in the right direction even though it ranks next-to-last in the league in yards through three games. Tomlin says he likes what he’s...
Cincy Jungle
Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Jets
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is definitely not about to give the Cincinnati Bengals any bulletin-board material heading into Sunday’s contest. In fact, just the opposite. ‘’They’ve been on the wrong side of luck,’’ Saleh said in an interview with CBS Sports recently. ‘’This team, they’re still...
Cincy Jungle
Tyreek Hill has a message for Eli Apple
With a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins with a chance to knock off the last remaining AFC undefeated team. A new addition to the Dolphins roster however, has some payback in mind for Bengals defensive-back, Eli Apple. That player is none...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cincy Jungle
Tee Higgins robbed of an incredible TD due to a dumb NFL rule
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 1-2 following their 27-12 win over the New York Jets, a game Tee Higgins had a big game in that should have been even better if not for a very odd rule. In the first half, Higgins appeared to make an incredible touchdown grab that...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals open as favorites over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals can exhale and celebrate as they get their first win of the season after beating the New York Jets 27-12. The Bengals are now 1-2 against the spread this season, and unders are 3-0 in their matchups. Now after their second straight road game, the Bengals will...
Comments / 0