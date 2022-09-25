Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?
The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.
Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach
If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Quinnen Williams and Jets assistant coach have to be separated on sideline during Week 3 game vs. Bengals
The New York Jets are coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but things haven't gone according to plan in their Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. New York fell behind, 14-6 in the first quarter, and tensions boiled over on the sideline.
Cincy Jungle
Free agent defensive tackles Bengals can sign to replace D.J. Reader
In the middle of winning their first game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals may’ve lost one of their best players for a while. Nose tackle D.J. Reader got his left knee rolled up on early in Sunday’s game and was declared out almost as soon as he returned to the sidelines. Reader wasn’t carted off the field and didn’t go to the locker room until later on, so there is hope he didn’t sustain a season-ending injury. That said, he’s very unlikely to play on a short week and may be out for at least a few games.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Studs and Duds from Jets loss in Week 3 to Bengals
The emotional high the Jets were on after coming back to beat the Browns in Week 2 quickly turned back into rock bottom as the Jets looked completely flat in a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping the Jets to 1-2 on the year. Let’s check out some studs and duds from this one.
Cincy Jungle
What the AFC North looks like entering Week 4
After the third week of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North Division standings with identical records of 2-1. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals sit one game back at 1-2. Turnovers aid Baltimore’s cause. The Ravens defense forced turnovers on...
Cincy Jungle
Willie Anderson gets big Hall of Fame endorsement
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bengals fans have long known it and in recent years, the push for Anderson to go to Canton has grown stronger and stronger. From social media campaigns to the Jungle to the Hall events, the...
Bengal Bets: Top Wagers in Bengals V. Dolphins Thursday Night Football Matchup
Cincinnati is looking to notch two wins in a seven-day span.
Yardbarker
Jets WR Garrett Wilson returns to game vs. Bengals after first-half injury
Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half. The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a...
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst may have had an injury setback on Friday
With what could be a season-ending injury, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without Drew Sample moving forward. That will put more pressure on starting tight end Hayden Hurst, who the team signed this offseason, to produce. First, in order to be a factor, he’ll need to be on the field....
Cincy Jungle
Trey Hendrickson turns in monster performance in Week 3
While the Cincinnati Bengals defense doesn’t shoulder much of the blame for the early season struggles, one of the areas they needed to improve upon was their pass rush. Last year, the man for the job was Trey Hendrickson. With 14 sacks last season, it was a matter of...
Cincy Jungle
5 things we learned from the Bengals’ feel-good win over the Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season. More importantly, a number of important players looked like their old selves. And the team may have even found a replacement for one of the few who didn’t return to form. Let’s get right to what we learned from...
FOX Sports
Bengals reverse fortunes in 1st win with short week ahead
CINCINNATI (AP) — Last week, the winless Cincinnati Bengals talked about how the offense needed to start faster, and the defense wanted to create more turnovers. They made good on both accounts Sunday in a 27-12 road win over the New York Jets. The Bengals won the coin toss...
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
Cincinnati is wearing their "White Bengal" uniforms for the first time
Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins: Everything to know for Week 4 at Paycor Stadium
The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Miami Dolphins for a Thursday Night Football clash in Week 4. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime (more info on that here). Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the primetime matchup at Paycor Stadium.
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Steps in the Right Direction
If you were standing on the ledge, ready to jump after the Cincinnati Bengals got off to an 0-2 start, Sunday’s win over the Jets should have been enough to get you to take a step back. The Bengals went into MetLife Stadium on Sunday with an 0-2 record and with their backs up against the wall. It’s weird to think of a game played in September as “must win,” but this one was, and the Bengals did what they needed to do, beating the Jets by a score of 27-12.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals run game continues early season struggles
The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the New York Jets on Sunday, as Joe Burrow led the team to their first victory. With an impressive defensive performance alongside Burrow slinging it around the yard, the one place that continued to struggle was in the run game. With Joe Mixon and Samaje...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals - Dolphins simulated injury report includes Tua, Joe Mixon and more
When it comes to Thursday Night Football games, the two participating teams typically don’t practice Monday but do release a simulated injury report. That’s what the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins did today, and it’s a lengthy one. For Cincinnati, La’el Collins (back), D.J. Reader (knee) and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals open as favorites over Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals can exhale and celebrate as they get their first win of the season after beating the New York Jets 27-12. The Bengals are now 1-2 against the spread this season, and unders are 3-0 in their matchups. Now after their second straight road game, the Bengals will...
