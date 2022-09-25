ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Should Lamarcus Joyner be suspended for hit on Tee Higgins?

The Cincinnati Bengals dodged a proverbial bullet Sunday against the New York Jets when Tee Higgins took a scary shot to the head from Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner. Higgins laid on the turf momentarily before going into the medical tent for evaluation. Somehow, Higgins was able to avoid a concussion and return to action.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals offense finally came to life against Jets and left Quinnen Williams lashing out at a coach

If there was ever a game for the Cincinnati Bengals offense to get on track, it was Sunday’s Week 3 tilt with the New York Jets. New York allowed 54 points through the first two weeks of the season and ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks with three in that span. As advertised, that defense was the remedy Cincy needed. The Bengals matched their season high of 20 points by halftime, and Joe Burrow threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Free agent defensive tackles Bengals can sign to replace D.J. Reader

In the middle of winning their first game on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals may’ve lost one of their best players for a while. Nose tackle D.J. Reader got his left knee rolled up on early in Sunday’s game and was declared out almost as soon as he returned to the sidelines. Reader wasn’t carted off the field and didn’t go to the locker room until later on, so there is hope he didn’t sustain a season-ending injury. That said, he’s very unlikely to play on a short week and may be out for at least a few games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

What the AFC North looks like entering Week 4

After the third week of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens sit atop the AFC North Division standings with identical records of 2-1. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals sit one game back at 1-2. Turnovers aid Baltimore’s cause. The Ravens defense forced turnovers on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Willie Anderson gets big Hall of Fame endorsement

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bengals fans have long known it and in recent years, the push for Anderson to go to Canton has grown stronger and stronger. From social media campaigns to the Jungle to the Hall events, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Hayden Hurst may have had an injury setback on Friday

With what could be a season-ending injury, the Cincinnati Bengals will be without Drew Sample moving forward. That will put more pressure on starting tight end Hayden Hurst, who the team signed this offseason, to produce. First, in order to be a factor, he’ll need to be on the field....
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trey Hendrickson turns in monster performance in Week 3

While the Cincinnati Bengals defense doesn’t shoulder much of the blame for the early season struggles, one of the areas they needed to improve upon was their pass rush. Last year, the man for the job was Trey Hendrickson. With 14 sacks last season, it was a matter of...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Bengals reverse fortunes in 1st win with short week ahead

CINCINNATI (AP) — Last week, the winless Cincinnati Bengals talked about how the offense needed to start faster, and the defense wanted to create more turnovers. They made good on both accounts Sunday in a 27-12 road win over the New York Jets. The Bengals won the coin toss...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Tuesday Trenches: Steps in the Right Direction

If you were standing on the ledge, ready to jump after the Cincinnati Bengals got off to an 0-2 start, Sunday’s win over the Jets should have been enough to get you to take a step back. The Bengals went into MetLife Stadium on Sunday with an 0-2 record and with their backs up against the wall. It’s weird to think of a game played in September as “must win,” but this one was, and the Bengals did what they needed to do, beating the Jets by a score of 27-12.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals run game continues early season struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the New York Jets on Sunday, as Joe Burrow led the team to their first victory. With an impressive defensive performance alongside Burrow slinging it around the yard, the one place that continued to struggle was in the run game. With Joe Mixon and Samaje...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals open as favorites over Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals can exhale and celebrate as they get their first win of the season after beating the New York Jets 27-12. The Bengals are now 1-2 against the spread this season, and unders are 3-0 in their matchups. Now after their second straight road game, the Bengals will...
CINCINNATI, OH

