SheKnows

Young & Restless Mystery Solved: Is Trevor St. John Playing [Spoiler]? Plus, Adam’s Heartbreak and Diane’s Next Move

Thoughts on this week’s Young & Restless in 3,2,…. Deacon Sharpe crossing over to Young & Restless to meet with Nikki made for some of my favorite scenes of the past five days, not to mention the flashbacks, which were just gold. Deacon was at his entertaining best trying his damndest to charm Nikki, who was having none of it. The two of them fell into their old rhythm seamlessly and I can’t wait to see more. What’s he going to give her at the restaurant? Guesses?
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
Perry Fenwick
Billy Mitchell
digitalspy.com

EastEnders hints at a reunion for Ben and Callum

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola has her heart set on reuniting the recently-separated Ben and Callum – and she's been trying to think of numerous ways to get them back on the same page. After her plans to get them to bond over Jay's birthday party backfire and leave...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang and Tanner Novlan Have Very Different Reactions to the Scene in Aspen

It may be relaxing for one but not so much for the other. On Monday, we reported that some of the stars of The Bold and the Beautiful, including Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Krista Allen (Taylor) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy), would be heading back to Aspen, Colorado for the CBS soap’s latest remote shoot. That same day, Lang posted a serene video of a babbling brook — no pun intended — with the hashtag “Aspen,” which means she’s already on location filming scenes.
Soaps In Depth

How to Watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock

On Friday, Sept. 9 NBC’s last remaining daytime drama will end its run on the network to stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12. But if you’re one of those fans wondering “How do I watch DAYS OF OUR LIVES on Peacock?” we’ll try to break it down for you.
The List

Who Really Shot Bill Spencer On The Bold And The Beautiful?

When it comes to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) on "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans have certainly seen all different sides to his personality, including the good, the bad, and the plain ugly. In fact, Bill has crossed the line many times in the past, as detailed by Soaps.com. He's slept with his wife's sister, he's slept with his son's wife, he's bribed people, he's tried to ruin careers, and he's broken hearts so many times that fans have lost count at this point.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful supervising producer gives clarity on rumors of a Thorsten Kaye exit

This past summer a rumor began that Thorsten Kaye was leaving his role as Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers even teased that the actor was burned out and needed a break so his character was going to leave LA to determine whether he wants to be with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) or Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Kaye did not address the rumors and there was no official word from the CBS soap so fans contained watching and waiting.
The List

Who Was Chad DiMera's First Child On Days Of Our Lives?

Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has become a fan-favorite character on "Days of Our Lives" over the years. Chad has been involved in many shocking plotlines, which have included attacking Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) and finding out that he was just one of many of Stefano DiMera's children when his mother, Madelin Woods admitted the truth about his paternity on her deathbed, per Soaps in Depth.
digitalspy.com

Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?

I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?

Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale 50th Interviews

Emmerdale have released interviews with cast members from each generation on YouTube. They were with Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma, Claire King (Kim Tate) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden). Chris Chittell said he tried to get Sandie Merrick to...
