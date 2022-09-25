Thoughts on this week’s Young & Restless in 3,2,…. Deacon Sharpe crossing over to Young & Restless to meet with Nikki made for some of my favorite scenes of the past five days, not to mention the flashbacks, which were just gold. Deacon was at his entertaining best trying his damndest to charm Nikki, who was having none of it. The two of them fell into their old rhythm seamlessly and I can’t wait to see more. What’s he going to give her at the restaurant? Guesses?

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO