Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady's Injury Today

The Tom Brady-Gisele jokes write themselves this year. Tampa Bay's star quarterback is playing through a finger injury on Sunday afternoon. Brady, 45, is playing in his first home game of the season, taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers. Ironically, Brady's finger injury is on his ring finger. There...
TAMPA, FL

