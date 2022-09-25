Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News
Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News
The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
Tony Romo expertly narrated Patrick Mahomes' argument with Eric Bieniemy in real time
Ever since joining the CBS Sports booth for NFL games in 2017, Tony Romo has offered a unique perspective as a former quarterback who has first-hand familiarity with many of the teams he’s watching. Fans loved it as he would call out plays before they happened. But he can also call out arguments as they are happening.
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty
A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit
NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting
Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday
The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon
Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
Everyone's Making Same Joke About Tom Brady's Injury Today
The Tom Brady-Gisele jokes write themselves this year. Tampa Bay's star quarterback is playing through a finger injury on Sunday afternoon. Brady, 45, is playing in his first home game of the season, taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers. Ironically, Brady's finger injury is on his ring finger. There...
