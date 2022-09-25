ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

Morning Sun

Beal City rallies in second half, improves to 5-0

EVART – The two top teams in the Highland Conference got together on Friday night in a game that will likely play a large role in determining the conference championship in the coming weeks. Unbeaten Beal City defeated previously-unbeaten Evart by a final of 26-21 Friday in a key...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Morning Sun

School spirit recognized through Mt. Pleasant schools Homecoming Parade

To celebrate Homecoming for Mt. Pleasant High School, students, faculty, and family members walked through Downtown Mt. Pleasant in the school’s Homecoming Parade. The parade started around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and went through Broadway Street, Main Street, and E. Illinois Street. Alumni, students, faculty members and community members walked with different floats from different organizations and handed out candy to many of the spectators.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?

Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!

Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
LANSING, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Crash on I-75 splits truck in half

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

