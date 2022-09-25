Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Beal City rallies in second half, improves to 5-0
EVART – The two top teams in the Highland Conference got together on Friday night in a game that will likely play a large role in determining the conference championship in the coming weeks. Unbeaten Beal City defeated previously-unbeaten Evart by a final of 26-21 Friday in a key...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Mel Tucker's Answers Are Unacceptable After Michigan State Gets Thumped By Minnesota
The Spartans had no answers on the field, and their head coach didn't offer many in the post-game press conference...
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard tweeted about Urban Meyer, who was spotted on the sidelines later.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Morning Sun
School spirit recognized through Mt. Pleasant schools Homecoming Parade
To celebrate Homecoming for Mt. Pleasant High School, students, faculty, and family members walked through Downtown Mt. Pleasant in the school’s Homecoming Parade. The parade started around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 and went through Broadway Street, Main Street, and E. Illinois Street. Alumni, students, faculty members and community members walked with different floats from different organizations and handed out candy to many of the spectators.
Top Headlines: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant Football Game, and More
The Campaign of Dr. Bob Lorinser, a candidate for US Congress in Michigan’s 1st District, says Lorinser was sent a death threat. Read More. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of Reserve Deputy Joe Smith. . A Harrison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
VIDEO: CMU Police & Mt. Pleasant Public Safety challenge each other with "Dad Jokes"
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - You have heard of police departments facing off against each other in sporting events, but what about comedy?. CMU Police and City of Mt. Pleasant Public Safety faced-off in a head-to-head battle of "Dad Jokes", with a goal of not laughing.
A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more
On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her front yard into a graveyard meets pumpkin patch meets haunted house.
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
18-Year-Old Adam Herron Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hayes Township (Hayes Township, MI)
The Clare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline and Ridge roads on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. According to the reports, 18-year-old Adam Herron of [..]
Best Brunch in Lansing, MI — 15 Top Places!
Do you want to go on an epic food trip, but you don’t know where to go just yet?. I suggest you check out Lansing in the state of Michigan. The city has a thriving food scene you can’t miss, with its multitude of eateries serving delicious plates bound to keep your gastronome self happy.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Crash on I-75 splits truck in half
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A crash Monday morning left a truck split in half. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on SB I-75 near the M-54 exit. No word yet on possible injuries. The crash involved two vehciles. Stay tuned in for updates. All lanes are back open.
Morning Sun
Governor appoints Clare, Gladwin judge
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a longtime local attorney to a vacant judgeship in Clare and Gladwin counties. Tara Hovey, a partner at Dreyer, Hovey and Post, will fill the vacancy left by the death of 55th Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Evans May 2. Hovey will be sworn in...
