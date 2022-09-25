Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills

There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter.

After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.

Sam Eguavoen came in the game to replace Roberts.

UPDATE: Roberts returned late in the fourth quarter.