Glendale, AZ

Rihanna will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Ashley Cox
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CNN) -- Pop star Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the NFL announced on Sunday. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The announcement comes after both Rihanna and the NFL tweeted a picture of the musician's hand holding a football Sunday afternoon, sparking speculation that she would be the halftime performer.

In the NFL's statement, Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation is one of several executive producers on the halftime show, called Rihanna a "generational talent."

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z said in the statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has built a business empire in addition to her successful music career. In 2021, Forbes announced that she had become a billionaire and the world's wealthiest female musician, thanks to her Fenty Beauty makeup line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The singer joins a cadre of musical icons -- including Prince, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez -- who have taken the stage for the halftime show. Last year's performance, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned five Emmy nominations and won three Emmys.

The next Super Bowl will be the first with Apple Music as a partner on the Halftime Show, according to the NFL's announcement.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

