Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
PWMania
Photo: Brock Lesnar Shaves Off His Beard
After a 16-month absence, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam 2021, with a new look. Since that time, people have referred to him as “Farmer Brock” and “Viking Brock.”. Lesnar was recently captured on camera as he was visiting a farm, and as can...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pulled From WWE Events Over Medical Issue
You never want to hear that. There are a lot of reasons that a wrestler could miss a show and most of them are not good, especially if they involve health issues. While wrestlers are often getting injured, you do not see that many situations of a wrestler missing time from the ring due to illness. That seems to be the case at the moment with one of WWE’s most prominent stars.
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
411mania.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Look: Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Outfit Photo
Former UFC star and Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant continues to grow her brand on social media. VanZant, who left the UFC a couple of years back, has amassed millions of followers on social media. The former UFC star is constantly pushing content with her significant other. This weekend, VanZant...
UFC・
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Teddy Long Explains Twitter Blocking Debacle
If you got an invitation to Teddy Long's block party on Twitter, it wasn't Long who sent it to you. The former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager joined "Busted Open Radio" on Monday morning to explain his side of the situation as multiple fans and colleagues fell victim to Long's account blocking them on Twitter.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On Tattoo Lawsuit Involving WWE, 2K, And Randy Orton
The lawsuit against WWE, 2K Games, and Yukes regarding the recreation of Randy Orton's tattoos in the company's video games has officially kicked off. Tattoo artist Catherine Anderson, who is responsible for a number of Orton's tattoos from 2003 through 2008, alleges that the companies behind the WWE 2K series have been using her copyrighted work without permission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Is Directly In Hurricane Ian's Path
It's that time of year where hurricanes become a concern, and Hurricane Ian (currently a Category 3 storm, though it could intensify to Category 4) is expected to hit Florida within the next day before making its way up north. The storm has already had an effect on pro wrestling, with AEW CEO Tony Khan making tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite" episode voluntary for AEW personnel in Florida, which is the home base for many wrestlers both in AEW and WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Provides An Update On His Injury
Cody Rhodes suffered a pectoral tendon injury earlier this year, though he was able to fight through it for his match with Seth Rollins at "Hell In a Cell." The WWE Superstar has been absent from in-ring competition since then, and he doesn't know when fans will get to see him in action again.
Watch Conor McGregor hit a spinning back kick to flying knee combo while sparring
While Conor McGregor may have taken his full attention off MMA for a moment to star in the upcoming Roadhouse remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, he’d like you to know he’s still getting some proper training in. McGregor’s own news site The Mac Life recently posted footage of ‘The...
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. Teases Big Character Shift On WWE Raw
Nikki A.S.H. could be preparing for a drastic character overhaul. Following her loss to the debuting Candice LeRae on the 9/26 "WWE Raw" in Edmonton, Nikki unmasked herself, sat on the mat and burst into tears. The announcers alluded to Nikki having "a collapse" in the ring before WWE cut to a promotional video hyping the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Has Heavy Praise For AEW Star's Promo Work
Yet another fan of the "Mad King" presents herself. Mickie James stands as one of the most decorated women's wrestlers in the United States, and a well-respected legend of the business. Her perspective is valued and informed, so her praise for Eddie Kingston's mic skills carries weight — though it likely doesn't come as a surprise to fans of the AEW star. In a tweet on Saturday, Mickie James pointed out that a recent promo of Kingston's, ahead of his match with Sammy Guevara at "AEW Grand Slam," was a standout performance from the Yonkers native.
Comments / 0